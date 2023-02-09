Vår strikes oil at Countach in Norway’s Barents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Norway

Vår strikes oil at Countach in Norway’s Barents

By Andrew Dykes
09/02/2023, 4:18 pm
The Goliat FPSO in the Barents Sea. Supplied by Var Energi.

Vår Energi (OSE:VAR) has confirmed an oil discovery in Norway’s Arctic Barents Sea, in the latest success in the already prolific Goliat area.

Oslo-listed Vår said it had found oil at its operated 7122/8-1S Countach well in licence PL229, north-west of Hammerfest, though did not provide an updated assessment of volumes.

Countach was spudded on 18 November with the Transocean Enabler semi-sub. It had been targeting the Triassic Kobbe Formation, with pre-drill resources quoted at 41 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe).

Vår Energi operates the licence – which also contains the Goliat field – with a 65% equity share, alongside minority partner Equinor (35%).

It confirmed Thursday that Countach was drilled to 2,958m and encountered oil in the Realgrunnen and Kobbe formations.

A sidetrack is now planned to better define the size of the discovery, while data is also being collected for further assessment.

Vår said updated information about its volume estimates would be released “in due course.”

It follows news in December of the “largest discovery” in the Barents of 2022 at Lupa – also in the Goliat Area – which yielded estimated recoverable resources of 57-132 million boe.

At the time the company development of the prospect would build on its hub-focused strategy in the region, via tiebacks to the existing Goliat FPSO. Current production capacity at the unit is around 100,000 bpd, with storage for around 1 million barrels.

Vår Energi currently has equity stakes in 35 fields and producing a net 220,000 boepd in 2022.

