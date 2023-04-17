Norway unions begin first large-scale strike in two decades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Norway

Norway unions begin first large-scale strike in two decades

By Bloomberg
17/04/2023, 3:23 pm
Aker Solutions
Aker Solutions

Norwegian workers started the first large-scale strike in 23 years after failing to secure a wage deal with employers in the energy-rich Nordic nation.

About 25,000 union members walked out at 6 a.m. on Monday as last-effort talks led by a government-appointed mediator yielded no agreement on salaries for about 185,000 workers.

The strike is set to affect suppliers to the oil industry such as Aker Solutions, while oil and gas production in western Europe’s biggest exporter of fossil fuels would be spared, according to lists published by the unions.

It would also dent construction and road maintenance, electricians and car dealers, as well as confectioners and brewers.

Brewer Ringnes, owned by Denmark’s Carlsberg, said in a statement that all production and deliveries of its beverages would stop until the strike is called off.

The Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions, or LO, which last organized a major strike in 2000, rejected an offer of a 5.2% pay increase, according to local media reports citing unidentified sources.

LO is still demanding an increase in inflation-adjusted wages, its leader, Peggy Hessen Folsvik, told reporters late on Sunday. Prices grew 5.8% last year, when real wages shrank 0.3% following increases since 2017, according to the statistics office.

The action comes as Norway struggles to cool inflation that remains near a three decade-high, at 6.5%, with unemployment hovering close to multi-year lows and the economy set to outperform its Nordic peers by skirting a recession.

While Norges Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache said last month she isn’t seeing a price-wage spiral for now, the central bank raised its forecast for 2023 nominal wage growth to 5.1%, in what would be the fastest pace in 15 years.

The strike also includes the Confederation of Vocational Unions, with both it and LO stepping up the strike to about 40,000 members from Friday.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts