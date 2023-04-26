Norway wants oil companies exploring in Barents Sea to leave ‘no stone unturned’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Norway

Norway wants oil companies exploring in Barents Sea to leave ‘no stone unturned’

By Bloomberg
26/04/2023, 2:07 pm Updated: 26/04/2023, 2:24 pm
The Barents "could be a big brother on the Norwegian continental shelf in the future", the country's petroleum minister said.

Oil and gas companies, such as Equinor (OSLO: EQNR) and Var Energi (OSLO: VAR), should “leave no stone unturned” in expanding their resources in the Barents Sea region as Norway looks to future-proof its position as key energy supplier to Europe.

“The Barents Sea is like a kind of little brother, but when we look into the future at the resource potential that is out there, it could be a big brother on the Norwegian continental shelf in the future,” Petroleum and Energy Minister Terje Aasland said in Hammerfest Wednesday. The industry has collective responsibility, and “that means leaving no stone unturned to find more gas in the Barents and that work on expanding export capacity continues.”

Norway is now Europe’s biggest supplier of natural gas after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, and its petroleum producers are keen for new acreage in the Barents to offset an expected decline in output in a few years. A handful of exploration successes in recent months near the Goliat and Johan Castberg fields have revived interest in the region and could attract new investment, though there are still too few wells being drilled, said Torgeir Stordal, the head of Norway’s petroleum directorate.

“It will be important to follow up the positive exploration results we’ve had, but we still need to explore more, both near fields we know well and that are less familiar,” Stordal said, adding that a new export pipeline could incentivize more drilling.

A pipeline is the most economic and realistic option for boosting exports from the Barents, according to a March 17 report from Gassco, whose 8,300-kilometer network of pipes supply Norwegian gas to continental Europe and the UK. Capacity is maxed out until around 2040 at Equinor’s liquefied natural gas facility on Melkoya near Hammerfest, which processes gas from the region’s Snohvit field.

“The question is how to arrange the infrastructure here so you can access the full potential of the Barents Sea,” Gassco CEO Frode Leversund said.

The Barents is estimated to hold more than 60% of Norway’s undiscovered resources, according to the NPD. The energy ministry in January proposed adding 92 exploration blocks to those available under the so-called predefined area licensing round for 2023 in the Norwegian and Barents seas.

There has long been excitement about what Norway’s High North might hold, but so far successes have been few and far between, with only the Snohvit and Goliat fields producing in the region. Producers there would have to make substantial finds to justify the expense of developing an area that lacks the energy infrastructure of the North Sea.

“In the past when we have looked at this, we’ve concluded that it isn’t economic,” Petoro CEO Kristin Kragseth said, speaking about a pipeline. “Still, there is a lot going on, so if we move forward with this, maybe it will turn. And the last year has shown us how important the gas is for Europe and the world.”

