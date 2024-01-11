Norway’s oil and gas companies to step up exploration this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Norway

Norway’s oil and gas companies to step up exploration this year

By Bloomberg
11/01/2024, 11:32 am
© BloombergEquinor's Johan Sverdrup Oil Platform.
Equinor's Johan Sverdrup Oil Platform.

Norwegian oil and gas companies will drill more exploration wells this year as the country seeks to maintain its position as a key supplier to Europe.

Between 40 and 50 wells are expected to be completed, up from 34 last year, the Norwegian Offshore Directorate said Thursday. More than half of the 23 wildcat wells undertaken last year found hydrocarbons, it said.

Norway become Europe’s top supplier of natural gas in 2022, replacing Russian flows that were cut following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. It now contributes about a quarter of the continent’s gas and will likely remain a key supplier as European countries use it as a transition fuel amid a green push.

The country aims to keep oil and gas production stable in the coming years, the directorate said, with investments in ongoing field developments forecast to hit a record high of 77 billion kroner ($7.5 billion) this year.

There were 92 fields operating and 27 projects under development last year, according to the directorate.

Unplanned outages and prolonged maintenance work weighed on natural gas production during summer months, before rebounding to a record monthly volume exported in December.

While exploration continues to target areas adjacent to or near existing infrastructure — helping to keep costs and emissions down — companies should also focus on places they’re less familiar with, the directorate said.

Oil production rose to 104 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023, from 97.8 million a year earlier. Natural gas output dropped about 5%.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts