OEUK’s HSE conference is set to return to Aberdeen

Offshore Energies UK is set to bring its HSE conference back to Aberdeen in February with “six sessions covering all aspects of health, safety and environment” on offer for attendees.

With the trade body’s event set to return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Thursday 8 February, the HSE conference will host conversations on mental health, protecting employees from process-related risks, and making use of the ‘circular economy’.

The latter conversation plans to dive into how firms can reuse and repurpose existing materials while exploring essential regulatory updates.

The conference will also include a discussion on how to spot weak spots in processes as well as better ways to identify root problems to equip delegates with the tools to implement personal safety improvements across their organisations.

Attendees can expect a keynote presentation by celebrity psychiatrist Dr Tharaka Gunarathne who last year starred in Channel Four’s Scared of the Dark reality TV series, in which eight contestants lived in total darkness for eight days.

Speakers include representatives from Serica Energy, Sellafield, and TechnipFMC, as well as from the office of the Government’s Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning.

HSE and operations director at OEUK, Mark Wilson, said: “We are very excited about this year’s event which will be bigger than ever and has already attracted a great deal of interest.

“Our industry is facing ever-changing demands on its expertise and the event will provide a valuable update on latest thinking and regulatory requirements around all the areas of health, safety and environment, bringing together operators, supply chain, regulators and academia.”

The event organisers expect to welcome up to 500 delegates at this year’s conference.

At last year’s event the French supermajor, TotalEnergies, showcased footage from an incident during Storm Otto in which blades were ripped off of a helicopter on the Elgin installation while workers were still on the helideck.

HSE director Mhairi Finnie told the HSE Conference that the industry “cannot let the fear of judgement” prevent transparency on safety, leading to the decision to release CCTV footage of the incident.

Commenting on the 2024 conference, Mr Wilson added: “We are on the threshold of any number of major changes as the transition to clean homegrown energy gathers pace across the industry. That makes it even more important that we maintain the health and safety of our people and the environmental sustainability of our operations.

“The event will give delegates a first-hand opportunity to hear how the industry has evolved in the past year and will show safety leaders how to take a creative approach to tackling changes and innovations.

“We will also address future challenges for our specialist workforce as we expand further into areas such as carbon capture and hydrogen as well as the increasingly valuable wind sector.”