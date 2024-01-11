OEUK’s HSE conference is set to return to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
OEUK’s HSE conference is set to return to Aberdeen

By Ryan Duff
11/01/2024, 11:32 am
© Supplied by DC Thomson/ Kenny ElOEUK HSE and Ops director Mark Wilson.
Offshore Energies UK is set to bring its HSE conference back to Aberdeen in February with “six sessions covering all aspects of health, safety and environment” on offer for attendees.

With the trade body’s event set to return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Thursday 8 February, the HSE conference will host conversations on mental health, protecting employees from process-related risks, and making use of the ‘circular economy’.

The latter conversation plans to dive into how firms can reuse and repurpose existing materials while exploring essential regulatory updates.

The conference will also include a discussion on how to spot weak spots in processes as well as better ways to identify root problems to equip delegates with the tools to implement personal safety improvements across their organisations.

Attendees can expect a keynote presentation by celebrity psychiatrist Dr Tharaka Gunarathne who last year starred in Channel Four’s Scared of the Dark reality TV series, in which eight contestants lived in total darkness for eight days.

Speakers include representatives from Serica Energy, Sellafield, and TechnipFMC, as well as from the office of the Government’s Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning.

HSE and operations director at OEUK, Mark Wilson, said: “We are very excited about this year’s event which will be bigger than ever and has already attracted a great deal of interest.

“Our industry is facing ever-changing demands on its expertise and the event will provide a valuable update on latest thinking and regulatory requirements around all the areas of health, safety and environment, bringing together operators, supply chain, regulators and academia.”

Storm otto helicopter © Supplied by OEUK/ Abermedia
The event organisers expect to welcome up to 500 delegates at this year’s conference.

At last year’s event the French supermajor, TotalEnergies, showcased footage from an incident during Storm Otto in which blades were ripped off of a helicopter on the Elgin installation while workers were still on the helideck.

HSE director Mhairi Finnie told the HSE Conference that the industry “cannot let the fear of judgement” prevent transparency on safety, leading to the decision to release CCTV footage of the incident.

Commenting on the 2024 conference, Mr Wilson added: “We are on the threshold of any number of major changes as the transition to clean homegrown energy gathers pace across the industry. That makes it even more important that we maintain the health and safety of our people and the environmental sustainability of our operations.

“The event will give delegates a first-hand opportunity to hear how the industry has evolved in the past year and will show safety leaders how to take a creative approach to tackling changes and innovations.

“We will also address future challenges for our specialist workforce as we expand further into areas such as carbon capture and hydrogen as well as the increasingly valuable wind sector.”

