px Group plans growth with green hydrogen pioneer in Norway

UK gas infrastructure manager px Group has boosted its hydrogen credentials by confirming a partnership with a pioneering production plant developer in Norway.

The px Group has forged an alliance with Hydrogen Solutions (HYDS) to develop, build and operate green hydrogen plants in the Nordics.

HYDS, which is backed by Norwegian utilities Dalane Energi and Sunnhordland Kraftlag along with private investors, has already built two green hydrogen production facilities. The first was the 1MW plant at Stord and another, Kaupanes Hydrogen, in Egersund which launched in February in Norway’s largest fishing port.

Geoff Holmes, CEO of px Group said the tie up would meet demand for an "engineering and operating provider specialising in hydrogen and hydrogen derivatives", first in the Nordic region then further afield.

UK firm developing hydrogen in Europe

The alliance is the second strategic development in the hydrogen space for px in as many months. In April, the Stockton-on-Tees based firm acquired a majority stake in German hydrogen engineering company, Lifte H2.

The px Group is backed by private equity firm Ara Partners and runs North Sea oil and gas infrastructure assets including the St Fergus and Teesside gas facilities on behalf of North Sea Midstream Partners. It also owns and operates the Saltend Chemicals Park on the Humber.

Geoff Holmes, CEO of px Group, said: “There is an imminent need for an integrated engineering and operating provider specialising in hydrogen and hydrogen derivatives, specifically in the Nordic region.

“We are now looking forward to taking on this role together with HYDS whilst also exploring further decarbonisation partnerships and development opportunities throughout the region.”

Thor-Henrik Hagen, CEO of HYDS added: “We have already co-operated for more than a year, during which we have noticed a set of common values, especially the joint focus on safety.

“Through our experience from developing, building and operating hydrogen production plants we foresee the need to secure capacity to handle balance of plant of our own projects.

“Additionally we realise the significance of this and the potential that gives us to develop, build and operate also for others, both within our countries and internationally.”