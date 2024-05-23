px Group plans growth with green hydrogen pioneer in Norway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Norway

px Group plans growth with green hydrogen pioneer in Norway

By Erikka Askeland
23/05/2024, 8:00 am
© Supplied by Hydrogen Solutions (The HYDS Kaupanes Hydrogen plant in Egersund, Norway.
The Kaupanes hydrogen plant in Egersund, Norway, produces green hydrogen using water electrolysis.

UK gas infrastructure manager px Group has boosted its hydrogen credentials by confirming a partnership with a pioneering production plant developer in Norway.

The px Group has forged an alliance with Hydrogen Solutions (HYDS) to develop, build and operate green hydrogen plants in the Nordics.

HYDS, which is backed by Norwegian utilities Dalane Energi and Sunnhordland Kraftlag along with private investors, has already built two green hydrogen production facilities. The first was the 1MW plant at Stord and another, Kaupanes Hydrogen, in Egersund which launched in February in Norway’s largest fishing port.

Geoff Holmes, CEO of px Group said the tie up would meet demand for an “engineering and operating provider specialising in hydrogen and hydrogen derivatives”, first in the Nordic region then further afield.

UK firm developing hydrogen in Europe

The alliance is the second strategic development in the hydrogen space for px in as many months. In April, the Stockton-on-Tees based firm acquired a majority stake in German hydrogen engineering company, Lifte H2.

The px Group is backed by private equity firm Ara Partners and runs North Sea oil and gas infrastructure assets including the St Fergus and Teesside gas facilities on behalf of North Sea Midstream Partners. It also owns and operates the Saltend Chemicals Park on the Humber.

© Supplied by PX Group
Geoff Holmes, CEO of px Group .

Geoff Holmes, CEO of px Group, said: “There is an imminent need for an integrated engineering and operating provider specialising in hydrogen and hydrogen derivatives, specifically in the Nordic region.

“We are now looking forward to taking on this role together with HYDS whilst also exploring further decarbonisation partnerships and development opportunities throughout the region.”

Thor-Henrik W. Hagen, CEO of HYDS in a hard hat. © Supplied by HYDS/ Mediazoo
Thor-Henrik  Hagen, CEO of HYDS, said to tie up with px increased capacity to manage its hydrogen production as well as the “potential that gives us to develop, build and operate also for others”.

Thor-Henrik  Hagen, CEO of HYDS added: “We have already co-operated for more than a year, during which we have noticed a set of common values, especially the joint focus on safety.

“Through our experience from developing, building and operating hydrogen production plants we foresee the need to secure capacity to handle balance of plant of our own projects.

“Additionally we realise the significance of this and the potential that gives us to develop, build and operate also for others, both within our countries and internationally.”

