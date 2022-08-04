Let’s talk about the ‘H’ in HSEQ

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Opinion

Let’s talk about the ‘H’ in HSEQ

Keeping employees safe from harm at work is at the top of the agenda these days - after all, it is a statutory duty of care. But how can businesses look after the mental health and wellbeing of their employees as much as their physical health?
By Alison Paton, founder and managing director of Align People HR
04/08/2022, 6:00 am
© Supplied by Align PeopleAlison Paton FCIPD, LLM, MSc Founder &; Managing Director of Align People HR.
Alison Paton FCIPD, LLM, MSc Founder &; Managing Director of Align People HR.

A total of 18 million working days were lost in the UK during 2019/20 due to stress, anxiety and depression. With the adverse impact of the pandemic on many people’s mental health, employers now have a duty of care to manage the main risks of stress and mental ill health among their employees.

Recent CIPD research shows that the main risks to employee health are now psychological, with mental illness and stress being two of the top three causes of long-term absences.

The CIPD advise organisations to take a holistic approach and provide good work for people that helps to prevent ill health. ‘Good work’ is defined as work that is rewarded, providing people with the means to securely make a living; it gives opportunities to develop, and provides a sense of fulfilment. Organisations also need to focus on the wider dimensions of wellbeing, including financial wellbeing.

Whilst there are calls for the Government to take specific action to help employers with inclusion and to provide the Health and Safety Executive with the resources to promote risk assessments for work-related stress, there are recommendations for employers which can be actioned now, rather than waiting for statutory guidance.

Companies can develop their own Wellbeing Strategy. There is no ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach to designing an effective  wellbeing strategy – its content should be based on the organisation’s unique needs and characteristics, and those of its employees.  It should start at the top, making senior leaders champions of the health and wellbeing agenda.

Line managers and supervisors should also be trained to manage people well. They should be comfortable having sensitive conversations and offer support and flexibility when a team member needs it.

Additional recommendations include providing early access to specialist sources of help such as counselling or psychotherapy, understanding the causes of absence and unhealthy practices such as ‘presenteeism’ and ‘leaveism’ and carrying out risk assessments or audits on work-related stress as part of a preventive approach to identify main causes.

A tailored Wellbeing Strategy will help build a framework to promote good mental wellbeing and foster a company culture where people can talk about mental health and seek help where needed.

Alison Paton FCIPD, LLM, MSc is the Founder and Managing Director of Align People HR. She is also the Vice-Chair of the CIPD North of Scotland & Islands branch.

