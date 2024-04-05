Collaboration underpins OPITO’s commitment

As a high-risk industry, safety has been a priority across the energy sector. Following the adverse incidents we have seen we must never forget the lives lost in such incidents.

We have learned the hard lessons and our health and safety record is now one of the best in the world.

But safety must remain paramount, and we must never become complacent.

For more than 50 years, OPITO has remained steadfast in its mission to provide global safety training and qualifications for the current and future worldwide offshore energy industry.

As a not-for-profit business, in partnership with industry stakeholders, we identify the need for new and improved global training and competence standards for both onshore and offshore workers.

We then develop these standards together with industry employers, subject matter experts, regulators, trade associations, OPITO-approved training centres and workforce representatives.

This collaboration is key to ensure we develop something which is powerful, effective and fit for purpose across this vast and complex industry.

Our new Safe Offshore Marine Operations (SOMO) – Offshore Installations & Energy Structures Safety Zone standard was created in response to a recommendation from the Marine Safety Forum (MSF) and following consultation with the MSF, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and other industry stakeholders, to provide best practice to those operating in and around safety zones across energy sectors.

It will equip those responsible for marine operations around all energy structures, such as oil and gas installations and assets, offshore wind turbines and other structures associated with energy production, to recognise and mitigate potential hazards.

The standard aligns with the Marine Operations Guide, which was developed by the MSF in line with Step Change in Safety under the joined-up thinking identity, which sets out the method upon which vessels should approach any offshore structure.

The new standard provides further knowledge and terminology to equip them to use this guide to its full potential and ensure safe marine operations in the safety zone areas.

This training will offer current and emerging energy sectors the opportunity to follow recognised and best practice guidance to ensure safe marine operations in and around the safety zone area.

The sector is constantly evolving, which is why broad engagement with the workforce, the companies who employ them, trade bodies, academia and other relevant stakeholders remains a top priority for OPITO.

This standard was developed with Seacroft Marine Consultants.

The company has trained more than 3,000 people, in the UK and internationally, to improve best practice and help mitigate incidents involving attending vessels in the safety zone.

Its experience helped to develop a robust training standard to meet the requirements of the entire industry.

As this important topic reaches a larger audience, we hope to see an increase in knowledge and risk prevention by those working in safety zones and ultimately safer marine operations globally.

We look forward to the positive impact this new training standard will have as it is rolled out worldwide.

