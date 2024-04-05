Collaboration underpins OPITO’s commitment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Collaboration underpins OPITO’s commitment

By Sarah Hutcheon, OPITO
05/04/2024, 7:00 am Updated: 05/04/2024, 7:16 am
© Shutterstock / snapinadilTwo workers at jack up oil rig.
As a high-risk industry, safety has been a priority across the energy sector. Following the adverse incidents we have seen we must never forget the lives lost in such incidents.

We have learned the hard lessons and our health and safety record is now one of the best in the world.

But safety must remain paramount, and we must never become complacent.

For more than 50 years, OPITO has remained steadfast in its mission to provide global safety training and qualifications for the current and future worldwide offshore energy industry.

As a not-for-profit business, in partnership with industry stakeholders, we identify the need for new and improved global training and competence standards for both onshore and offshore workers.

We then develop these standards together with industry employers, subject matter experts, regulators, trade associations, OPITO-approved training centres and workforce representatives.

This collaboration is key to ensure we develop something which is powerful, effective and fit for purpose across this vast and complex industry.

Our new Safe Offshore Marine Operations (SOMO) – Offshore Installations & Energy Structures Safety Zone standard was created in response to a recommendation from the Marine Safety Forum (MSF) and following consultation with the MSF, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and other industry stakeholders, to provide best practice to those operating in and around safety zones across energy sectors.

It will equip those responsible for marine operations around all energy structures, such as oil and gas installations and assets, offshore wind turbines and other structures associated with energy production, to recognise and mitigate potential hazards.

The standard aligns with the Marine Operations Guide, which was developed by the MSF in line with Step Change in Safety under the joined-up thinking identity, which sets out the method upon which vessels should approach any offshore structure.

The new standard provides further knowledge and terminology to equip them to use this guide to its full potential and ensure safe marine operations in the safety zone areas.

This training will offer current and emerging energy sectors the opportunity to follow recognised and best practice guidance to ensure safe marine operations in and around the safety zone area.

The sector is constantly evolving, which is why broad engagement with the workforce, the companies who employ them, trade bodies, academia and other relevant stakeholders remains a top priority for OPITO.

This standard was developed with Seacroft Marine Consultants.

The company has trained more than 3,000 people, in the UK and internationally, to improve best practice and help mitigate incidents involving attending vessels in the safety zone.

Its experience helped to develop a robust training standard to meet the requirements of the entire industry.

As this important topic reaches a larger audience, we hope to see an increase in knowledge and risk prevention by those working in safety zones and ultimately safer marine operations globally.

We look forward to the positive impact this new training standard will have as it is rolled out worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.opito.com

