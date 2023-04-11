Confirmation of nuclear as environmentally sustainable removes uncertainty – now to build confidence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opinion

Confirmation of nuclear as environmentally sustainable removes uncertainty – now to build confidence

By Simon Emeny, global head of nuclear, LRQA
11/04/2023, 7:00 am
Construction workers stay socially distanced as they work inside the nuclear reactor on unit 1 at Hinkley Point C nuclear power station near Bridgwater, Somerset, Europe's largest building site. Ben Birchall/PA Wire

In the Spring Budget, the Chancellor confirmed nuclear as “environmentally sustainable” removing an element of uncertainty which will enable the UK to plan and finance nuclear energy infrastructure in the long term. However, building confidence in technology and equipment will be key for the UK Government in delivering new nuclear power generation.

The perception of nuclear

The perception of nuclear technology by both investors and the general public is largely based on well-known and highly publicised international events – most notably, the Chernobyl disaster in 1986 and the more recent 2011 accident in Fukushima. Both of these incidents were preventable, had international best practice and standards been observed.

In the past 10 years, however, there has been a slow but positive shift in the perception of nuclear energy by the UK public. In 2012, only 9% strongly supported the technology and 29% supported its use for electricity generation. According to Statista, this increased to 18% strongly supporting and 24% supporting by 2022 and, those opposing or strongly opposing, dropping from 27% in 2012 to 13% in 2022.

The recent energy crisis has further driven positive sentiment toward the technology. A 2023 survey found a 25% increase in net support for new nuclear power since June 2021, with support growing across every age group and nation across the UK.

This shift in perception will be bolstered by the Government’s classification of nuclear as “environmentally sustainable”. This is particularly important when considering the benefits that small modular reactors (SMRs) could offer the UK’s electricity network, another focus of the Spring Budget.

Simon Emeny, global head of nuclear at LRQA.

The potential benefits of new technologies

Smaller-scale power plants offer the potential to leverage modular off-site manufacturing for flexible deployment, but most importantly, they require less water for cooling and can therefore be located further inland than typical nuclear energy facilities. This means that SMRs could be located closer to where the energy demand is higher – reducing the amount of infrastructure required to transfer energy to where it is needed.

The UK Government has launched “Great British Nuclear” with a mission to identify the best small modular reactor (SMR) technology for the UK. Whether this will be the Rolls Royce SMR initially proposed at three sites, or one of the other available technologies, there will be a need to ensure that the UK has the manufacturing capability, innovation and skills necessary to capitalise on this opportunity.

As with any emerging technology, there is an abundance of caution around the use of SMRs, from the Government and investors, but particularly the general public who know little about the technology.

Building confidence

The nuclear industry is already highly regulated, but energy companies can go further to help build confidence to garner the support of stakeholder, investors and the general public. Independent inspection, undertaken by a third-party, plays a key role.

Inspection can ensure compliance with global and local regulations to help successfully integrate new technology. Experienced third parties can also advise on new frameworks of safety standards, which build trust and confidence in emerging technology, enabling future developments to progress.

The Spring Budget was a positive step toward the use of nuclear energy to maintain the energy security of the UK. However, this will only be achieved by gaining the support of all key stakeholders – the Government, investors and potentially most importantly, the public. Inspection and assurance service providers have a vital role to play in establishing confidence at this pivotal turning point.

Simon Emeny is responsible for the strategic direction and client focused delivery and performance of LRQA’s – formerly part of Lloyd’s Register – nuclear business within management systems and Inspection Services disciplines.

