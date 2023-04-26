Mental Health in Energy: Answering the industry’s ‘rallying cry’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opinion

Mental Health in Energy: Answering the industry’s ‘rallying cry’

By Cami Rose Alexander, Mental Health Practitioner
26/04/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 26/04/2023, 8:52 am
Delegates discuss IADC mental health charter at Aberdeen event. Chester Hotel.

It’s not every day, or any old occasion, that sees me happily bundle myself up the A90 to Aberdeen at 6 am on a cold, periodically snowy, morning in April.

Then again, it’s not every day that I’m invited to contribute to such an important conversation; a conversation to start a movement, no less, raising the profile of Mental Health in the Energy Sector.

I joined the panel for Mental Health in Energy event masking an inner emotional state best described as imposter syndrome with a sprinkling of terror – oh, and a slight concern that my hair had gone haywire in the walk from the car, or that I might get a parking ticket…but I digress.

The energy industry had sent a rallying cry and it had been answered.

The room was packed. The challenge is considerable. The aim, to create a charter and a new gold standard for supporting the emotional health and wellbeing of an entire workforce.

Questions and answers sitting on the shoulders of the few that will have an impact on the many for decades to come.

© Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC Thom
Mental Health in Energy event panel. (R to L) Kirstin Gove (Moderator), Head of Communications, Global Underwater Hub / Darren Sutherland, Chairman, IADC / Reverend Gordon Craig, Chaplain to the UK Oil and Gas Industry / Cami Rose Alexander, Mental Health Practitioner, DC Thomson / Brett Townsley, Mental Health Harm Prevention and Psychological Safety Specialist / Kim Woolner, Head of People and Culture, Ithaca Energy.

When people spoke, they spoke with clarity, with passion and with clear deference to the urgency and importance of the task.

As is requested of a panel member in these moments, I tried to share my thoughts; to articulate my observations and my views as best I could.

I could have talked for hours. I’m fairly sure it will have come as a relief to all that I did not, but what I can only hope that I imparted is my sense that for all the complexity, for all the questions, for all the challenges and concerns we already have all that we need to make things better, what we need is the safety, the courage to dig deep into our own experience as human beings and find a way to bring all that we are into the conversation.

It is our very humanity that is the key to creating safety around us, the skill that we need to reach out to and support others in their tougher moments.

With this in mind the biggest question for me is this. Not what do I wait for my industry to do (though the power of this can not be underestimated) but, rather, what can I do? Here? Now? With this very person I’m sharing time with? How can I let them know that I respect them? Value their unique experience? How can I be there for them, to share their good moments and maybe, then, the tougher ones too? And put like this it’s not so scary, because if we all played our part our communities would feel different.

We can BE the change from wherever we are in a structure, we can lead whatever our role. If resilience is a we thing not just an I thing then we can get started right away.

Create a wave of connection and belonging so powerful that it will sweep the doubtful up and bring them too.

Together we are unstoppable. As one of the audience later said, if we each cared for and made time for those around us and simply started with kindness we would instantly change the landscape.

As I left the conference I was reminded of the words of Emma Watson. “If not now, when?

“If not you, then who?”

