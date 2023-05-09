North Star orders offshore wind construction ships creating 200 jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

North Star orders offshore wind construction ships creating 200 jobs

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
09/05/2023, 7:39 am Updated: 09/05/2023, 7:44 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© North Starinvestment bank offshore wind
North Star has ordered up to four commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs)

Aberdeen-based North Star is expected to create around 200 seafaring jobs with the order of a series of new construction ships for the offshore wind industry.

The shipping firm is moving into commissioning and maintenance, having hired Norwegian shipbuilder VARD for up to four commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs).

The first two will be delivered by Q2 2025, and there’s an option for two additional ships which could ultimately  deliver up to 200 seafaring roles across the CSOV fleet.

VARD will build the hulls of the first two out of a yard in Romania, with outfitting to follow in Norway.

North Star, backed by private equity firm Partners Group, has committeed to delivering 40 offshore wind ships by 2040 to meet growing demand across the UK and Europe.

These vessels are the latest in a series of orders with VARD; in 2021 it placed four SOV (Service Operation Vessels) with its base in Vietnam.

Those ships will support Dogger Bank, the world’s largest wind farm off the UK, with the first three are due to start operations this year, and the last to be delivered in 2024.

North Star CEO Matthew Gordon praised the firm’s relationship with VARD and the backing of Partners Group.

“Ensuring speed of delivery for these ships was a key factor in our decision to select VARD as our continued building partner, demonstrating our commitment to building a versatile and leading service capability to meet the needs of our offshore wind clients.”

He added: “With the offshore wind market growing at pace across the UK and Europe, commitment to these new vessels allow us to offer flexibility and reliability to clients on future tenders where yard slots are expected to be scarce.”

CSOVs can support all offshore windfarm operations, and these vessels are designed with new methanol ready hybrid-propulsion.

With “hotel quality accommodation” they have 95 cabins for 111 persons on board, maximum transit speed of 14 knots and are around 95 metres long.

VARD CEO Alberto Maestrini said: “These contracts are in line with our mission to enable sustainable business at sea: as a shipbuilder, it is a huge motivation for us to be able to effectively contribute to the green transition.”

