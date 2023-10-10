Viaro Energy: The moot point of the UK windfall tax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Opinion

Viaro Energy: The moot point of the UK windfall tax

By Francesco Mazzagatti, CEO of Viaro Energy
10/10/2023, 10:04 am
© Supplied by Viaro Energyviaro windfall tax
Viaro Energy holds non-operated stakes in several UK assets, including the Shell Nelson field.

The “reactionary” windfall tax is harming net zero, deals and production, warns Viaro Energy CEO Francesco Mazzagatti.

It is well recognised by economists that an intervention in a complex system tends to create unanticipated and often undesirable outcomes. This has become known as the law of unintended consequences. What we are seeing unfold in the UK energy market today with the windfall tax is a prime example of just this paradigm. In order to find a path towards a more sustainable future, we need to change the current conversation. But first, we must consider the far-reaching implications of reactionary policy implementation.

Since the Government first introduced the Energy Profit Levy (EPL) in May 2022, the taxes on the oil & gas upstream sector have risen to 75% in 2023. The EPL is primarily aimed at the largest North Sea operators, which registered record profits in the aftermath of the Ukrainian war. With the windfall tax, companies such as Harbour Energy, TotalEnergies, BP, and Shell, among others, each reported having to pay close to £1bn in taxes.

In response, they initiated a trend of decreased North Sea investments in late 2022, which continues to date. Many companies are leaving the North Sea completely, while others are slowing down or stopping further investments. Earlier this year, OEUK estimated that 90% of offshore firms are cutting billions-worth of spending.

viaro windfall tax © Supplied by Viaro Energy
Francesco Mazzagatti, Viaro Energy.

Being a blanket tax that does not account for company size or scale of its operations, the EPL primarily hurts smaller independent firms. The operations of oil & gas producers are contingent on the financial support of traditional capital providers, which factor in long-term tax burden projections. As a direct consequence of the radical EPL measures, imposed in quick succession and without a proper transition, banks are slashing their support for North Sea firms.

Apart from limiting our ability to secure more favourable financing deals for future projects, this also has an effect on existing ones. There are companies that agreed to contingents payments during M&A transactions without accounting for the possibility that taxation could double. They will now be required to pay both the tax and the contingent, a sum that exceeds their earnings and is bound to have a dramatic effect on their balance sheet.

Most importantly, the contradictory effects of the windfall tax on the UK’s net-zero targets have been pointed out repeatedly. It is having a knock-on effect on employment, leading to considerable job losses. It also increases reliance on fossil fuel imports, a significantly more CO2 intensive alternative to local transition energies that puts our energy security at risk at a time of huge geopolitical instability. Finally, with companies pulling out of existing North Sea investments because it is no longer cost-effective to drill, oil & gas assets are not used to full capacity or disposed of as per ESG standards, at a serious cost for the environment.

As investment slows and daily production decreases, this will ultimately signify a loss in tax revenue for the Government. A prime example of unintended consequence in action, and a direct result of reactionary policies to the most urgent pressures at hand. This is not only counter-productive for the UK’s wellbeing, but also creates friction where collaboration is needed to move forward.

Above all, the fact that the government has chosen to resolve economic challenges by introducing additional taxation simply because it deems a sector “too profitable” should not be overlooked in this. It is not only a patchwork solution without long-term benefits that is already causing additional issues – it is also misuse of power with much more serious implications for the future of the Western society.

No system on any scale can drive progress without keeping the different stakeholders in check when it comes to promoting their interests at the detriment of its long-term sustainability. It is precisely this kind of collaboration between oil & gas producers and investors around shared goals in the energy transition that has enabled us to ensure continued local investments despite these challenges. It is why we have been able to secure a steady cashflow in support of E&P operations that has allowed the UK to rely on natural gas and renewables as its main energy sources in 2022, a time when a shortage in local supply resulted in increased coal use across Europe.

We need to create the same kind of collaborative environment among government officials, regulators, as well as upstream oil & gas and renewables producers within a proper framework of checks and balances. As a first step, we should initiate roundtable discussions around the key drivers of shared net-zero goals – technological innovations, decreased dependency on imported fossil fuels, maximization of local sources of transition energies, and a steady shift to renewables. The accompanying regulations and policies should be in support of these goals, and not obstacles to be worked around while each party seeks to reconcile their financial wellbeing with their responsibilities in the transition.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts