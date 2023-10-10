Total accused of manslaughter over Mozambique terrorist attack

TotalEnergies faces charges in a French court over alleged shortcomings in how it responded to the terrorist attack in Mozambique in March 2021.

Le Monde has reported a group of seven South African and British plaintiffs have filed the case against Total. The group includes three survivors and four relatives of victims.

The complaint accused the company of “involuntary manslaughter” and failing to assist someone who was in danger during the attack. The group filed the claim in the Nanterre court against TotalEnergies and its Mozambique subsidiary, Total E&P Mozambique.

Total has said it plans to resume construction at the Mozambique LNG site this year. The company commissioned a report on the troubles facing the project in February.

Jean-Christophe Rufin wrote that the Mozambique LNG plan had focused on security over development. Rufin said the initial deals signed in the area raised the risk of making the LNG companies a party to the local conflict.

Insecurity

Justiça Ambiental (JA!) and Friends of the Earth France said Total, and its French financiers Crédit Agricole and Société Générale, should not restart work.

The attack on Palma killed nearly 1,200 civilians, the NGOs said. Total’s decision to declare force majeure on the project halted the compensation process and employment for locals, they said.

JA! director Anabela Lemos said Total had been negligent to subcontractors.

This was “another expression of the company’s criminal disregard for the people affected by its activities. We shall not forget that the majority of the victims of the Palma attack were the local people. We believe this legal action is important to challenge the impunity of these companies and we hope it expands the possibilities for Mozambican communities to pursue justice as well.”

One specific part of the complaint mentioned was an allegation that Total had refused to provide fuel for aircraft provided by DAG military contractors. DAG, a South African group, was involved in efforts to rescue contractors from Palma.

Among those killed in the attack were a South African diver, Adrian Nel, and a British expat, Philip Mawer.