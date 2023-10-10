Total accused of manslaughter over Mozambique terrorist attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Africa / LNG

Total accused of manslaughter over Mozambique terrorist attack

The complaint accused the company of “involuntary manslaughter” and failing to assist someone who was in danger during the attack.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
10/10/2023, 12:07 pm
© BloombergPatrick Pouyanne, chief executive officer of TotalEnergies SE, during a panel session at the Paris Air Forum in Paris, France, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
TotalEnergies faces charges in a French court over alleged shortcomings in how it responded to the terrorist attack in Mozambique in March 2021.

Le Monde has reported a group of seven South African and British plaintiffs have filed the case against Total. The group includes three survivors and four relatives of victims.

The complaint accused the company of “involuntary manslaughter” and failing to assist someone who was in danger during the attack. The group filed the claim in the Nanterre court against TotalEnergies and its Mozambique subsidiary, Total E&P Mozambique.

Total has said it plans to resume construction at the Mozambique LNG site this year. The company commissioned a report on the troubles facing the project in February.

Jean-Christophe Rufin wrote that the Mozambique LNG plan had focused on security over development. Rufin said the initial deals signed in the area raised the risk of making the LNG companies a party to the local conflict.

Insecurity

Justiça Ambiental (JA!) and Friends of the Earth France said Total, and its French financiers Crédit Agricole and Société Générale, should not restart work.

The attack on Palma killed nearly 1,200 civilians, the NGOs said. Total’s decision to declare force majeure on the project halted the compensation process and employment for locals, they said.

JA! director Anabela Lemos said Total had been negligent to subcontractors.

This was “another expression of the company’s criminal disregard for the people affected by its activities. We shall not forget that the majority of the victims of the Palma attack were the local people. We believe this legal action is important to challenge the impunity of these companies and we hope it expands the possibilities for Mozambican communities to pursue justice as well.”

One specific part of the complaint mentioned was an allegation that Total had refused to provide fuel for aircraft provided by DAG military contractors. DAG, a South African group, was involved in efforts to rescue contractors from Palma.

Among those killed in the attack were a South African diver, Adrian Nel, and a British expat, Philip Mawer.

