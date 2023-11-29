The case for COP28 and developing nations’ needs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opinion

The case for COP28 and developing nations’ needs

It is time developing countries take a page from the Willie Sutton play book and look to the oil industry for funding their energy transition – that’s where the money is.
By Jonathan Cahn
29/11/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 29/11/2023, 11:45 am
© Supplied by ScatecSolar plant in desert
Picture shows; The Benban solar plant. Egypt. Supplied by Scatec Date; Unknown

When asked why he robbed banks, Willie Sutton, the renowned American bank robber, famously explained: “’Cause that’s where the money is!” And while I am not for one second suggesting an outright heist, I do believe developing countries would benefit from Willie Sutton’s example at the upcoming climate change conversations in Dubai.

The nations that pledged $100 billion a year to support the energy transition of developing nations have failed to deliver since 2009. Yet, it is impossible to achieve a reduction global emission without funding developing countries’ transition from fossil fuels to clean alternatives. They will be the principal source of future global energy demand.

The monumental costs associated with the transition (estimates suggest up to $1 trillion a year through 2030 ) seemingly puts climate goals beyond our grasp.

It is time developing countries take a page from the Willie Sutton play book and look to the oil industry for funding their energy transition – that’s where the money is.

Climate activists are sceptical about achieving progress at the United Nations COP28. They lay the blame for the predicted lack of progress on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the COP’s host. They argue that the UAE, as one of the world’s major oil exporters, lacks the objectivity or commitment required to push for real change.

Their scepticism is further fueled by the UAE’s choice of Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, the CEO of the UAE’s national oil company, Adnoc, as the COP’s President Designate.

Adnoc chief executive Ahmed Al Jaber  at the CeraWeek conference

But the very criticisms levelled at the UAE and Dr. Al Jaber can be opportunities in the hands of developing countries.

Many developing countries rely upon the oil industry as a dominant source of capital, access to credit, and employment – as well as future capital. As an advocate who has oil industry chops, understands the energy transition, and knows what is needed to make a deal, Al Jaber can be a formidable champion.

In his latest address at ADIPEC, Al Jaber declared that “it is time [for the oil industry] to silence the sceptics by applying scale, capital, and technology to deliver outcomes”.

Developing countries should treat Al Jaber’s speech at ADIPEC as an offer – and pocket it.

Given the financing shortfall, Al Jaber might consider a strategy with the oil industry similar to the one advocated by another experienced figure in the oil industry, the late Secretary General of OPEC, Mohammed Barkindo.

Barkindo, like Al Jaber, supported the Paris Agreement and endorsed the energy transition. When I met him in 2019, he explained that his challenge would be to steer OPEC and OPEC+ member states through the complexities of the global energy transition. He knew that many OPEC members did not themselves have the capital to fund their own green energy transitions.

The issue was personal for Barkindo. His own country, Nigeria, has the world’s largest unelectrified population, with 86 million lacking access to power. It is also a leading member of OPEC, with enormous oil reserves. Unfortunately, it lacks the capital to fund its green transition. Policy instruments and public-private partnerships need to be redesigned to attract finance and scale market opportunities for renewable project developers in Nigeria.

The big idea Barkindo floated to OPEC’s members was that investments being made from oil production could be harnessed to simultaneously finance the energy transition. Barkindo’s strategy would have eliminated the need for sovereign guarantees typically required to finance renewable energy projects and would scale renewables at much greater speed than currently possible.

Unfortunately, Barkindo’s untimely death ended the OPEC transition finance project. Al Jaber can take up where Barkindo left off.

The UAE holds another attraction for developing countries: several of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds (SWFs). These are the investment funds owned and managed by governments, typically funded by revenues from sales of natural resources such as oil.

SWFs presently have nearly $12 trillion in assets under management (AUM). In the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), oil and gas revenues since 2018 have fuelled the growth of their SWFs by 70%, resulting in an estimated $3.6 trillion in AUM, the largest share of any region in the world. Norway’s Government Pension Global Fund ($1.42 trillion) is the largest.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) projects that there will be “a steady increase in crude oil and … [c]ondensate production” through 2050.  As a result, by 2050, oil-funded SWFs will be enormous.

Developing countries can use this COP to propose a framework, drawing on Barkindo’s proposals, for SWFs to finance energy projects. If the political risk of investing in developing countries can be addressed, SWFs should welcome such a proposal.

In fact, if the rumours are true, the UAE, will propose a multi-billion-dollar fund to invest in the energy transition.

However, the developing countries need trillions, not billions, of dollars. That’s why, if I were Willie Sutton, I would be heading to Dubai.

Jonathan Cahn is a public interest international lawyer specializing in emerging markets and energy finance. Cahn has represented leading investors in significant cross-border energy, natural resources and infrastructure projects in the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, North America, Russia and Central Asia for more than 20 years.

