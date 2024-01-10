Substantial investment uncertainties for UK remain despite raft of assurances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Substantial investment uncertainties for UK remain despite raft of assurances

While substantial investment uncertainty remains in the UKCS, the year has seen examples of risk-reducing policies from an investor standpoint, writes Professor Alex Kemp
By Professor Alex Kemp, University of Aberdeen
10/01/2024, 7:00 am
North Sea oil spending renewables
Professor Alex Kemp of Aberdeen University

The year 2023 has been a tumultuous one for the UK offshore energy industry.

Substantial volatility in both oil and gas prices has been experienced. This is not unusual, but, despite the recent meeting of OPEC+ the picture for 2024 remains quite uncertain.

The failure to reach a convincing agreement about quotas has left a substantial range of possibilities for oil prices.

Wholesale gas prices have decreased very substantially in 2023, but uncertainty about supplies to meet the peak winter demand in 2024 persist.

Prices in the UK and Europe depend substantially on the interaction of demand from the Far East and supplies from the USA and Qatar over which the UK has little control.

UKCS production

In the UKCS production of both oil and gas declined in 2023.

Together they have produced around 1.23 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Capital expenditure on oil and gas has increased in 2023 to reach around £4.8 billion, while operating costs are estimated at £8.7 billion.

These figures incorporate cost inflation which has been a notable feature in 2023. Hopefully in 2024 this problem will subside somewhat.

An oil rig on the UKCS in the North Sea. © Supplied by Shutterstock
An oil rig in the North Sea. The UKCS faces continued investment uncertainties in 2024.

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has indicated a slight fall in oil and gas production for 2024 to a combined level of 1.15 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The UK’s net import requirements will increase when the projections of consumption produced by the independent Climate Change Committee are set alongside production.

The UK Government has recently produced its reactions to the consultation on the Energy Profits Levy (windfall tax) and has indicated a possible successor scheme.

While this has added something positive to the investment environment the general proposal that a future tax would be based on gross revenues above specified base prices leaves much uncertainty.

Offshore wind

Activity in the UKCS now depends increasingly on offshore wind.

For 2024 Offshore Energies UK has recently projected investment in offshore wind to reach around £7 billion in 2024.

The majority of this will relate to fixed facilities, but, a still significant element relates to floating facilities.

Significant regulatory issues affecting the investment climate remain.

moray east equitix © Supplied by Ocean Winds
The Moray East Wind Farm.

The incentive mechanism for offshore wind based on Contracts for Differences has recently been found to be inadequate in the light of rising construction costs resulting in a lack of bidders.

The Government has now responded with a significant revision to the scheme. This should have a positive effect on the investment climate, though it is not yet clear to what extent investors will positively respond.

Election year 2024

Election year 2024 will see the UK Government pursue policies dominated by the need to enhance security of supply for both oil and gas. Opposition parties are lukewarm on further new licensing and developments.

This will have an effect in investors’ attitudes, as the time from exploration to end of production extends over many years even for relatively small fields.

The rigour by which environmental effects relating particularly to CO2 emissions, but also to, other users of the seabed are assessed can create investment uncertainties.

© Supplied by BP
BP’s Miller platform, which was decommissioned in 2017.

The recent announcement by the NSTA indicating that significant CO2 emissions could lead to a requirement to produce a plan to cease production is an indicator of current regulatory policy.

But there are other indications of how policy makers are making practical provisions to promote the energy transition.

In the Autumn Statement it was announced that, for projects where oil and gas assets are to be repurposed to implement carbon capture and storage projects, provisions made into a Fund during the life of a project to finance the ultimate decommissioning costs would be tax deductible.

This is an example of a risk-reducing policy measure from the investor’s viewpoint.

