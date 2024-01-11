Open up and let’s get the life balance right

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opinion

Open up and let’s get the life balance right

By Paul Copland, EY Scotland Mental Health Sponsor and Senior Audit Partner
11/01/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by EYPaul Copland, EY Scotland Mental Health Sponsor and Senior Audit Partner. Supplied by EY.
Paul Copland, EY Scotland Mental Health Sponsor and Senior Audit Partner. Supplied by EY.

When I started my career, I was the first year group to receive a personal laptop. Access to email was not widespread, files were paper and your best friend was your giant key calculator (or an ‘adding machine’, real old school auditing).

It was also a time of phrases like ‘man up’, ‘suck it up’, ‘just get your head down’: you know, ‘manly’.

Yes, you had plenty of support from peers, managers and partners if you had work-related or technical questions, but indicating that you were struggling was perceived to show ‘weakness’ – whether that was a true reflection or not, I am sure most would say it was how you felt.

Looking back, I definitely had periods in my career when I was struggling.

Having someone to talk to, like I do now, would have made the world of difference. I will never forget when a partner opened up to me for the first time and helped me put a name to what I had been feeling for years: imposter syndrome.

I remember that day for a number of reasons – foremost, given the culture of the time, that must have been very hard for the partner to admit to me about themselves but, also, it was huge realising that it wasn’t just me.

I would love to say from that day it was plain sailing, but it wasn’t. Although I now had an understanding – and a name – for why I had been feeling the way I did, and I wasn’t alone, I was working in an environment that I still felt I couldn’t admit when I was struggling and, more importantly, how much I was struggling. I still felt I had to ‘man up’, both to be part of the workplace but also that ever present question over career progression.

It took changes in my career path, serious health episodes and – thankfully – family and friends not accepting the normal “I’m fine” when asked how I was or how things were going, to acknowledge I needed to take steps to address the recurring feelings of anxiety and self-doubt.

What I did and what I still do:

Embracing ‘it’s good to talk’ – finding options in the different circles you move in to talk openly is critical. Breaking through that barrier to showing vulnerabilities, recognising areas of development, being open about challenges, asking for help – is the hardest thing, but it was the biggest catalyst for change.

Appreciating that it’s not just you. We all work in a very dynamic and changing world, which means we all have challenges and the benefit of sharing experiences is invaluable.

Step back – try to understand how all aspects of your life impact your mental wellbeing: everything from nutrition to sleep to exercise to relationships. You can’t change everything at once, so look for the first, easier steps and make a plan.

Setting yourself goals and seeing you knock them off has a fantastic effect and impact on driving you forward to some of the more difficult changes you need to make – trust me!

Anchors – what makes you happy, what do you consider important, how to do you measure success? Ask yourself these questions – you might be surprised at the answers, and then even more surprised at what you should focus on.

I had to find a way to be open and talk because my brain felt that it was full and I needed to create space. It was impacting my ability to sleep, to concentrate, and my energy levels.

Everyone talks about ‘work life balance’ which, personally, is something I have always struggled with: what I realised is, for me, that it’s a notion I don’t think is achievable.

What I started to focus on was life balance. Let’s be honest, we spend a huge amount of our time working and that is needed to give us the life that we want. I genuinely love my job: it gives me the things I want, from development opportunities to relationships with people from all walks of life.

But what I realised was I had a ‘work Paul’ and a ‘home Paul’. It was ‘home Paul’ that was experiencing the challenges, the lack of energy, the irritability, whereas ‘work Paul’ was very extroverted, seemed happy, full of energy.

So, my challenge to you is to really ask yourself: how’s your life balance? And if you’re uncomfortable with the answer, find someone to talk to: it’s never just you.

Tags

