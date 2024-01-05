Opinion: Safety, skills and sustainability key for future energy workforce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Opinion: Safety, skills and sustainability key for future energy workforce

From wood to coal, to oil and nuclear, all our industrial revolutions, all our energy transitions, have been driven by people, writes OPITO chief operating officer Alex Spencer.
By Alex Spencer, OPITO chief operating officer
05/01/2024, 7:00 am
Workers look out at an offshore wind farm.
As another year draws to a close and a new one begins, our mission at OPITO remains clear and compelling: to provide global safety training and qualifications for the current and future worldwide offshore energy industry.

To keep people safe and skilled. For us that means three key considerations: Safety, Skills and Sustainability.

We live and breathe safety and skills. This year our global network of over 230 centres across 52 countries has trained almost half a million people to our standards.

And we’re playing a growing part in the energy transition: an estimated 42 million jobs will be created in renewables by 2050.

From wood to coal, to oil and nuclear, all our industrial revolutions, all our energy transitions, have been driven by people – it’s their creativity, imagination and expertise that will reshape our energy system.

OPITO chief operating officer Alex Spencer

Our role is to prepare a safe and skilled workforce for this new landscape.

Safety

Since the first industrial revolution, safety has been a priority in the energy industry.

We will never forget the Piper Alpha explosion of 1988. From the training environment to the workplace, we will always ensure our training has safety at its core.

Skills

There is a great deal of hard-earned competency in our offshore oil and gas supply chain.

From floating offshore wind and hydrogen to CCUS and solar, it will serve the clean energies sector well. Many in the current workforce already have the skills and knowledge needed to transition.

But these skills must be recognised and transferred.

energy skills © Supplied by Wullie Marr/ DCT
Offshore crews at the Kincardine Offshore Wind Farm, formerly the world's largest floating development.

Tomorrow’s workforce will need to move effortlessly between different sectors of the energy industry. And we must move with the times.

Through a combination of virtual learning platforms, live instructor-led webinars, e-learning products and video tutorials, together we’ve shown that combining digital and blended learning works.

Sustainability

Fifty years ago, the offshore energy sector pioneered the technology to extract hydrocarbons from the world’s most hostile environments. It created a world-class offshore workforce.

Many workers transferred their skills from other industries – mining and shipbuilding, construction and automotive engineering.

This legacy provides great competitive advantages today, giving us world-leading expertise and the technological know-how we need to adapt to an integrated energy future.

The scale of today’s challenge is huge – but so are the rewards.

energy skills © SYSTEM
A worker being winched onto an offshore wind turbine.

The world’s population looks to the energy workforce to make life safe and sustainable.

Delivering on this means retaining those hydrocarbon skills whilst nurturing the skills and diversity of the next generation.

To create a pipeline of talent, we must present a career in energy as an attractive proposition for our brightest and best young people.

Now is the time to inspire and excite our current and future workforce.

We are working today to ensure that the global energy workforce is ready for tomorrow.

Together, we’re shaping the energy industry of the future with the skills and safety of our people.

