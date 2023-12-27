Hundreds of offshore wind vessels boost traffic at Port of Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opinion

Hundreds of offshore wind vessels boost traffic at Port of Aberdeen

700 offshore wind vessels - 12% of total traffic - came to the port in 2023.
By Bob Sanguinetti, CEO, Port of Aberdeen
27/12/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 27/12/2023, 7:51 am
© Supplied by Kami Thomson / DC ThPort of Aberdeen CEO Bob Sanguinetti.
Port of Aberdeen CEO Bob Sanguinetti.

2023 was a historic year for this part of the world that I’m proud to call home.

A North East businessman announced he intends to run for US president again, a Ballater resident ascended to the throne and the city was transformed into Moscow and Japan for an AppleTV blockbuster movie!

And, for the first time in almost 900 years, the city had a new harbour.

The inauguration of Aberdeen South Harbour by Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal was the culmination of 11 years of dedicated work, defined by determination, innovation and collaboration. This achievement is even more impressive given the challenges faced in recent years including COVID-19, changes in project management, the exponential rise of construction costs, and the cost-of-living and energy crisis.

The port expansion has added 1,500 metres of deepwater quayside – longer than the ‘Granite Mile’ of Union Street – making Aberdeen the largest berthage port in Scotland, trebled our deepwater capacity and nearly doubled the length of ships we can accommodate, now up to 300 metres.

This strategic development will be at the heart of the nation’s energy transition and drive to net zero.

Half of the port’s revenue currently comes from oil and gas, a sector that will remain vital to our business for decades to come. We are a good indicator of what’s happening in the wider industry. If there’s less activity in the North Sea, we see fewer ships. The recent offshore licensing round by the UK Government, although promising, will take time to impact activities such as surveying or drilling.

Meanwhile, we are seeing the start of the energy transition at a micro level. In 2023, more than 700 vessels, representing around 12% of total vessel traffic, were linked to offshore wind projects. A gradual shift from fossil fuels is essential, preventing any gaps before renewables reach full potential and ensuing we transition skills and jobs, as well as energy sources.

Offshore wind, once in its infancy when South Harbour was planned, and now presents a significant opportunity for growth, with INTOG and ScotWind projects on the horizon.

We already offer a world-class hub for marine logistics throughout the offshore wind lifecycle, and with South Harbour we’re now entering the assembly and integration market.

However, there are more than 160 floating offshore wind turbine designs in the mix, of varying lengths and depths. Without knowing which of these will be commercialised, planning further enhancements to the port, such as additional dredging, poses questions about optimal depth and cost-effectiveness.

To maximise this opportunity for the local supply chain and Scotland more widely, clear direction and engagement from both private and public sectors on what’s required from ports for projects is crucial.

As work continues at pace to decarbonise our energy system Aberdeen is playing a leading, national role to decarbonise the UK’s maritime sector. We have the bold ambition to become the UK’s first net zero port by 2040 and launched our strategy in April 2023 to deliver this. We’re taking significant and sustained action, in partnership with our stakeholders, to reduce emissions in the port, facilitate future fuels and support the energy transition. We’ve made a good start, but there’s a long way to go.

The expanded Port of Aberdeen is more than just a physical extension; it’s a catalyst for growth in energy, trade, and tourism. We have a pivotal role to play in job creation and sustainable economic growth, ultimately contributing to the prosperity of future generations in the region.

