Aberdeen drilling firm faces legal action over scrapped contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / Rigs & Vessels

Aberdeen drilling firm faces legal action over scrapped contract

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
27/12/2023, 7:03 am Updated: 27/12/2023, 12:42 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Fredrik Helliesen/DoDolphin Drilling
A worker aboard the Borgland Dolphin.

An Aberdeen oil rig firm has received notice of legal action over a cancelled contract and a dispute over payments.

Dolphin Drilling, headquartered in the north-east, has received notice from Peak Petroleum of Nigeria after the rig firm terminated a deal for the Blackford Dolphin.

Earlier this month, Dolphin Drilling (OSLO: DDRIL) cut off the Peak Petroleum deal after “extensive efforts” to receive outstanding funds failed.

The Oslo-listed company said in November it had an outstanding $6m directly payable by Peak Petroleum as part of a wider $41m from General Hydrocarbons Ltd, after netting advances, withholding tax and VAT.

Dolphin said on December 24 that it had received the legal action notice.

“Dolphin Drilling disputes this position and together with its legal advisors
will take the appropriate measures,” the company said in a statement.

“Further updates to the market will be provided as and when available.”

Peak Petroleum has been contacted for comment on the Dolphin Drilling legal action.

It owns OML 122 off Nigeria in the Gulf of Guinea, which is east of Shell’s giant Bonga field and southwest of the EA fields.

The Blackford Dolphin semi-submersible went to work for General Hydrocarbons in March this year. At the time, Dolphin said this carried a $260,000 dayrate.

The General Hydrocarbons contract was to run for 12 months. After completing this work, the Blackford Dolphin would move to work for Peak. This had a minimum term of 120 days and a maximum of 485 days.

Dolphin Drilling said the minimum term contract for Peak had an effective dayrate of $325,000, including mobilisation. During the third quarter, Dolphin reported operating costs for the Blackford to be $106,000 per day, down from $116,000 in the second quarter.

The Blackford Dolphin is expected to be available after Q1 2024, though it is already rumoured to be in talks on a new deal elsewhere.

Dolphin is meanwhile expected to bring the Transocean Leader and Paul B. Loyd Jr semisubmersibles from Transocean into its fleet in the new year.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts