OEUK: Choose homegrown energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Opinion

OEUK: Choose homegrown energy

By David Whitehouse, CEO of Offshore Energies UK
01/01/2024, 6:00 am
© Supplied by OEUKOEUK chief executive David Whitehouse.
OEUK chief executive David Whitehouse.

With an ongoing cost of living crisis, war in Ukraine, and increasingly evident impacts of climate change, energy policy has been firmly at the centre of the political debate.

In January, the sector was reeling from the imposition of the windfall tax with 90% of oil and gas operators cutting back on investment. The Scottish Government published their draft Energy Strategy with a ‘presumption against’ new oil and gas licenses. Labour was considering ‘no new developments’. These statements have a direct impact on investment, and the 200,000 highly skilled people who work in the sector. A difficult start to the year.

As CEO of OEUK, I have had the opportunity to engage with policy makers across the political spectrum. I have always been proud of our sector and what we offer. At its core, this industry remains fundamentally about skilled people, working together, doing the right thing.

So, at the end of the year, where are we?

I believe that the industry has been successful in reframing the debate on the important role of oil and gas in the energy transition. There are those who strongly protest that anyone with an oil and gas heritage has no place in the conversation. But increasingly, I hear pragmatic voices who understand that the way we successfully tackle energy affordability, create high value jobs, while delivering on our climate goals is by pulling people together, not by excluding companies and skilled people.

This year has seen some notable achievements.

We have seen the final investment decisions on important developments in the North Sea – the approval of the Rosebank field was a significant moment. OEUK hosted our first energy decarbonization conference highlighting the progress in reducing emissions from our oil and gas production.

Our world class decommissioning sector continues to strengthen. I have had the opportunity to share our progress with my counterparts in Australia, New Zealand, and other countries. Our approach presents a huge export opportunity for our supply chain companies.

We have seen the award of 27 oil and gas licences, with more to be announced early next year. We also had the first ever carbon capture and storage licencing round. We have seen action to accelerate grid connections and boost our world-class wind sector.

The Energy Act was delivered with cross party support in key areas which lays the foundations for an energy system fit for the future.

© Supplied by OEUK
OEUK CEO David Whitehouse at 10 Downing Street.

The opportunities in the UK energy sector to transform how we power our society are inspiring. We cannot have consistent economic growth without attracting, developing, and retaining talent. There are positive signs that we are seizing the initiative. I have seen first-hand the collaboration to develop a skills passport that will enable career paths across the energy sectors.

We must attract the next generation, and I have been privileged to attend career events throughout the year. I am myself studying part-time for a Masters in Renewable Engineering, and it was moving to attend the graduation of my classmates.  Importantly, our sector is committed to setting the gold standard for diversity and inclusion.

Looking ahead to 2024, I am optimistic. Every political party is looking to unlock growth in the economy, and offshore energy with investment in oil and gas, alongside wind, carbon storage, and hydrogen is undoubtedly the best opportunity for Scotland and the wider UK.

As a sector we have an important voice. Meeting more of our needs from homegrown energy produced in the UK, means jobs, economic growth, secure and affordable energy. Ahead of a general election in 2024, our message is simple; choose homegrown energy.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts