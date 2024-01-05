An optimistic energy lawyer’s 2023 almanac

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
An optimistic energy lawyer’s 2023 almanac

By Fiona Kindness, Energy M&A Partner at Addleshaw Goddard
05/01/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Addleshaw GoddardFiona Kindness, Energy M&A Partner at Addleshaw Goddard.
It’s that time of year when people look back over the past 12 months, then get the crystal ball out to guess what might happen in the year ahead.

For good reason, though, I want to start a little further back. At the beginning of 2022 Covid restrictions were on their way out and the M&A market in upstream oil & gas was red hot – good times to be an energy M&A lawyer in Aberdeen.

We had investors with funds available to invest in the right assets, independents eager to grow their portfolios and at the same time large corporates looking to divest. The biggest challenges were Final Investment Decisions (FIDs), and keeping in line with Paris Agreement commitments, but the outlook was optimistic.

There were, at the time, quiet murmurings of a UK windfall tax on energy profits, but this was maybe not seen as high risk.  And then war broke out in Ukraine. The energy trilemma – sustainability, security of supply, cost – was turned on its head.

In May 2022, the energy profits levy followed and this immediately would wreak havoc on companies’ investment plans, financial models and restrict access to cash.  This was raised again in November (not long after the infamous Truss/Kwarteng Mini-Budget and record UK inflation). And so, we entered 2023 considerably more subdued, with an acute case of fiscal and political instability.

Maybe things would calm down…

As we know, the war in Ukraine continued, and the later part of 2023 saw the armed conflict between Israel and Hamas.

To select just a few of the other notable things that occurred this past year: BP scaled back its emissions targets and later saw CEO Looney leave; the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) was created, recently announcing a second HQ in Aberdeen; Nicola Sturgeon resigned as First Minister in Scotland; King Charles was crowned; there was a coup in Niger; wildfires in Maui; the EPL price floor was introduced; Acorn CCS was approved; offshore wind cooled as the CfD auction flopped; the UK Government gave Rosebank – the biggest undeveloped oil field in the North Sea -– the green light; the Labour Party visited Aberdeen to reassure the industry of its place in the party’s ‘energy mission’; Petroineos said it would end refining operations at Grangemouth; COP28 took place in Dubai with the CEO of Adnoc presiding. And of course, perhaps most bizarrely of all, Barbenheimer (the simultaneous release of Barbie and Oppenheimer) saved cinema.

Individually, all of these things have implications for the energy sector (apart, perhaps, from Barbie) but where do you start as an energy lawyer in Aberdeen looking ahead? Perhaps the lesson of such an unpredictable year is that you have to deal with what is in front of you right now.

For what it’s worth, I think conditions are such that I expect to see an increase in M&A activity, both upstream and in the services sector. On the upstream side, farm ins to bring new partners into fields to share the capex burden and IOC’s continuing to divest and diversify into new energies. Such deals won’t come without their challenges. We’ve already seen an uptick in services sector deal flow at the end of 2023, with a number of large sale mandates in the market. The industry needs the services sector to do the work, and there’s a number of high calibre companies considering a sale process – the biggest challenge for them being where to find buyers and investors, particularly for those where revenues are primarily from traditional hydrocarbon activities.

I believe that there is a lot to play for in the Aberdeen market. There is still significant underinvestment but we are beginning to see that change and the market begin to heat up once more.

It will be another rollercoaster of a year, undoubtedly, but if we can survive 2023, then we can survive just about anything. Watch this space…

