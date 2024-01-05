SEPA finds ‘no oil’ in Fruin Water after Petroineos spill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

SEPA finds ‘no oil’ in Fruin Water after Petroineos spill

By Ryan Duff
05/01/2024, 7:09 am
© Supplied by SEPASEPA attend an oil spill from the Finnart oil terminal. Argyll and Bute.
SEPA attend an oil spill from the Finnart oil terminal. Argyll and Bute.

Ecology and chemistry teams from the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) have been called out following an oil spill at Petroineos’ Finnart Ocean Terminal.

At the time SEPA said that the oil was surfacing from an underground pipeline near Argyll and Bute and the agency is currently coordinating a multi-agency response.

Containment and clean-up operations are underway and the pipeline has been depressurised.

The west coast pipeline from Finnart Ocean Terminal is capable of receiving large tankers of crude oil and was first imported in 1951.

The oil from the ocean terminal is transported to the Grangemouth refinery.

In an update, Shona McConnell, SEPA senior manager for environmental performance, said: “No oil was observed in the Fruin Water below the upstream containment infrastructure near Strone House.”

She explained that environmental agency ecology and chemistry teams have been in attendance at the site “to evaluate how containment is performing following rain overnight and carry out environmental sampling if required.”

Earlier in the week a spokesperson for SEPA told Energy Voice that Argyll and Bute Council is “coordinating a multi-agency response” in response to the spill.

This is still the case as Ms McConnell described how SEPA will ” continue to work closely” with partners, including the local authorities.

SEPA previously said NHS Highland’s Public Health Team was working closely with the council’s Environmental Health Team to assess any implications for a small number of private water drinking supplies.

Other agencies involved in the response include Police Scotland, Scottish Water and Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park Authority.

The environmental protection agency has requested that Petroineos share its remediation and monitoring plans at the “earliest opportunity” for SEPA to “carefully” review.

Ms McConnell concludes: “The operator will be required to submit an incident report in due course and officers will follow up any regulatory actions as appropriate.”

Earlier in the week SEPA said Petroineos has deployed specialists in spill containment and recovery to the area, where they remained on site as of Wednesday evening.

