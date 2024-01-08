2024 the year of a ‘Sea Change’ in the North Sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opinion

2024 the year of a ‘Sea Change’ in the North Sea

The UK urgently needs coordinated and integrated transition plans to ensure a just and fair transition for all, writes Professor Paul de Leeuw
By Professor Paul de Leeuw, Director of Robert Gordon University’s Energy Transition Institute
08/01/2024, 7:30 am
Paul de Leeuw, director of the Energy Transition Institute at Robert Gordon University.
The disturbing global weather conditions are putting the spotlight firmly on the tough decisions that need to be made to ensure we meet today’s energy demands, while delivering the transformational investment required to mitigate the worst impacts of climate change.

While we know we need to dramatically reduce the global dependency on fossil fuels, how is it that we find ourselves in a position where during 2023, greenhouse gas emissions and demand for fossil fuels reached a new all-time high?

Although this is a truly global challenge, it is worth highlighting that close to 50% of global greenhouse gas emissions come from just three countries – China, USA and India, whilst around 70% of the world’s emissions are generated by only 10 countries (the top three plus Russia, Japan, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Indonesia and South Korea).

As the first generation to experience the impact of climate change and the last generation who can do something about it, we all have to play our part.

But let’s also be clear that real change will only come about by the largest emitters demonstrating true climate leadership.

Encouraging sings at COP28

Therefore, it was encouraging to see that COP28 in the United Arab Emirates managed to unite around a common goal of transitioning away from fossils fuels.

Although the language in the final communique leaves room for interpretation, it is the first time in history that nations around the world agreed to signal the eventual end of the oil age.

© Xinhua/Shutterstock
Expo City, the venue for COP28, or the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, in Dubai.

The UK represents circa 1% of the world population and around 1% of the global emissions and is not one of the top 10 emitters in the world.

However, it does have a key role to play as a G7 country and its words and deeds do matter.

Therefore, the actions the UK is taking to change its energy system are important, and particularly of course in relation to the transitioning North Sea oil and gas sector.

The UK’s offshore energy industry has already reduced its emission by almost 25% (compared to the 2018 baseline) and has committed to reduce emissions by 50% by 2030 and to be net zero by 2050.

The industry is currently removing more oil and gas platforms than it installs and is decommissioning more wells than it is drilling.

Overall, UK oil and gas production over the remainder of this decade is forecast to decline by up to 50%.

North Sea can remain ‘energy powerhouse’

The North Sea has been an energy powerhouse for over 50 years and now has the opportunity to continue to be so if it can accelerate its transition to become a new, multi-energy basin.

The prize for getting this right will secure a greener future, create new economic benefits and yield new, high-quality jobs across the UK.

The recent Robert Gordon University’s Energy Transition Institute report – Powering up the Workforce – highlights that delivering the UK and Scotland’s energy ambitions will see the UK’s offshore energy workforce numbers increase from around 150,000 today to close to 225,000 by 2030.

offshore wind skills passport © Supplied by RMI
An offshore worker on a wind turbine.

However, the report reinforces that if the ambitions are missed, it is unlikely that the UK will meet its net zero targets and that the number of industry jobs could fall to as low as 130,000.

We are currently behind the curve in terms of driving investment and setting up the infrastructure and business models that will be key to the UK hitting all its crucial net zero targets, while generating new businesses and jobs.

We have seven years left to deliver our 2030 targets and we need a real sense of urgency to accelerate and deliver the annual emission reductions.

What we urgently need are coordinated and integrated transition plans, which will ensure a just and fair transition for all.

It is critical that we use 2024 to raise our game and all play our part to set this up for success.

