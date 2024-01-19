Is electrification really the answer for the UK North Sea?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Is electrification really the answer for the UK North Sea?

The desirability of electrification in a mature North Sea is questionable, writes Wood Mackenzie.
By Gail Anderson, research director, Wood Mackenzie
19/01/2024, 6:15 am Updated: 19/01/2024, 6:31 am
electrification north sea

Recent proposals by the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) on electrification of the UK North Sea could risk development of over 900 million barrels of oil equivalent and increase the UK’s reliance on higher intensity imports.

It is proposed that fields onstream after 1 January 2030 must be fully electrified (host platforms must be electrified in the case of tie-backs). New fields onstream before 2030 must be “electrification ready”.

However, the economic feasibility of all electrification models has still to be fully tested. Electrification readiness (which needs defined) and full electrification should only be required if there is reasonable certainty it can be delivered. Otherwise, the proposals risk stranding new domestic supply in favour of imports.

According to the NSTA, power generation represents 79% of total UKCS emissions. Feasibility studies are assessing the suitability of electrification from shore, while the Innovation and Targeted Oil & Gas (INTOG) offshore wind leases awarded last year in Scotland, are targeting platform electrification via offshore wind. But in either scenario, electrification presents limitations that upstream operators cannot control.

In the UK, fossil fuels comprised 36% of grid-connected power generation in 2023. While this will decline, electrification will never deliver 100% upstream emissions reductions on power generation. Even with coal completely phased out in 2024, the UK will continue to rely on piped gas and LNG to balance the market.

Grid electrification will mean operators importing power partly generated from their own North Sea gas. Platforms supplied by offshore wind would still have to operate thermal turbines and spinning reserve capacity to maintain power 24/7.

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has consulted industry on further reducing UK upstream emissions. Operators must reduce emissions 50% on 2018 levels by 2030. The NSTA believes this target will be missed unless more is done. Its key proposals are:

·       Full electrification of fields onstream after 1 January 2030 (host platforms must be electrified in the case of tie-backs)

·       Fields onstream before 2030 to be “electrification ready”.

·       New developments shall have zero routine flaring and venting

·       Zero routine flaring and venting for all developments by 2030.

·       Declaration of cessation of production (COP) dates for fields with emissions intensity 50% above the basin average

Indeed, analysis suggests electrification could abate 15 MtCO2e from 2030 to 2050. Based on our estimated Scope 1 & 2 emissions (with no electrification), that would cut total emissions from power generation by just 41% across the period.

Grid electrification lead times are another problem. The proposed electrification of the Central North Sea from shore won’t happen until the early 2030s at best. And with many of the key hubs expected to cease production before 2040, every year that passes narrows the economic window.

Given the limited gains, costs and lead-times involved, the desirability of electrification in a mature North Sea, particularly from the grid is questionable. It could be argued that a much better use of renewables is to decarbonise households and businesses in the UK, since these make up 95% of all emissions.

Legacy oil and gas assets could be wound down as safely and cleanly as possible. Operators that can make offshore wind work on their assets, do so without impacting the transformation of the national grid and the challenges that might entail.

A focus on supporting industries with a longer-term future such as carbon capture and storage , would be a good alternative for larger players, while smaller producers could for example, contribute to a UK decarbonisation fund that could pay for home insulation on a national scale. There are reasonable alternatives large and small, that could be more effective.

This is not letting industry off the hook. The proposals are tough and could leave hundreds of millions of high-intensity barrels in the ground through early cessation. As the NSTA rightly states, the social licence to operate is fundamental to maximising economic recovery. But there is a difficult balance to be struck between meeting these objectives and limiting imports of high intensity barrels.

