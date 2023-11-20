First ever ScottishPower Renewables offshore wind apprentice graduates to permanent role

ScottishPower Renewable’s first-ever offshore wind apprentice has graduated to a new role at the company’s East Anglia ONE project.

21-year-old Jovita Beeston, from the town of Acle in Norfolk, will take on the position of balance of plant technician after successfully completing her three-year apprenticeship at the £2.5 billion East Anglia ONE offshore windfarm.

During the apprenticeship, Ms Beeston studied at East Coast College while gaining on the job experience working offshore on the East Anglia ONE wind farm located 30 miles off the Suffolk coast.

The 714MW project, completed in 2020, covers an area of 186 square miles and each of its 102 Siemens Gamesa turbines are 167 metres tall with 75-metre-long blades.

© Supplied by ScottishPower Renewa

As part of the offshore technical team, Ms Beeston and her colleagues carry out the maintenance and electrical works needed to keep the turbines spinning.

Apprentice a ‘real trailblazer’

Inspired to join the apprenticeship program after studying engineering at University Technical College Norfolk, Ms Beeston said she is excited to become a permanent part of the team at East Anglia ONE.

“I’ve absolutely loved getting to know the industry, the windfarm, the people and being part of something that makes a difference for people’s lives every day – it’s incredibly rewarding,” she said.

“And that’s not just about the renewable energy we produce here – enough to power the equivalent of more than 630,000 homes.

“It’s about the jobs and the opportunities available and showing other women that they can be part of this great green industry.

© Supplied by ScottishPower Renewa

“I’m so lucky to have been able to start my offshore wind career right here in the East of England and proud to be working for ScottishPower Renewables.”

ScottishPower Renewables chief executive Charlie Jordan said Ms Beeston is a brilliant ambassador for the apprenticeship program and a “real trailblazer”.

“From day one, we could all see Jovita’s potential and it’s been great to follow her journey from apprentice to technician,” Mr Jordan said.

“Together with her colleagues across the East Anglia ONE team, she is powering a cleaner, greener and better future for us all.”

In its 2022 Gender Pay Report, ScottishPower said 33% of its graduate hires were women, up from 27% in 2021.

According to a 2020 survey conducted by International Renewable Energy Agency, women accounted for only 21% of the wind energy workforce (based on survey responses), compared to 32% in renewables overall and 22% in traditional energy industries like oil and gas.