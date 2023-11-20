First ever ScottishPower Renewables offshore wind apprentice graduates to permanent role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Other News / People

First ever ScottishPower Renewables offshore wind apprentice graduates to permanent role

21-year-old Jovita Beeston takes on permanent role at East Anglian ONE wind farm after completing three-year apprenticeship.
By Mathew Perry
20/11/2023, 12:45 pm
© Supplied by ScottishPower RenewaScottishPower Renewables' first offshore wind apprentice Jovita Beeston
ScottishPower Renewables' first offshore wind apprentice Jovita Beeston

ScottishPower Renewable’s first-ever offshore wind apprentice has graduated to a new role at the company’s East Anglia ONE project.

21-year-old Jovita Beeston, from the town of Acle in Norfolk, will take on the position of balance of plant technician after successfully completing her three-year apprenticeship at the £2.5 billion East Anglia ONE offshore windfarm.

During the apprenticeship, Ms Beeston studied at East Coast College while gaining on the job experience working offshore on the East Anglia ONE wind farm located 30 miles off the Suffolk coast.

The 714MW project, completed in 2020, covers an area of 186 square miles and each of its 102 Siemens Gamesa turbines are 167 metres tall with 75-metre-long blades.

© Supplied by ScottishPower Renewa
ScottishPower Renewables’ East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm

As part of the offshore technical team, Ms Beeston and her colleagues carry out the maintenance and electrical works needed to keep the turbines spinning.

Apprentice a ‘real trailblazer’

Inspired to join the apprenticeship program after studying engineering at University Technical College Norfolk, Ms Beeston said she is excited to become a permanent part of the team at East Anglia ONE.

“I’ve absolutely loved getting to know the industry, the windfarm, the people and being part of something that makes a difference for people’s lives every day – it’s incredibly rewarding,” she said.

“And that’s not just about the renewable energy we produce here – enough to power the equivalent of more than 630,000 homes.

“It’s about the jobs and the opportunities available and showing other women that they can be part of this great green industry.

© Supplied by ScottishPower Renewa
Scottish Power Renewables’ first offshore wind apprentice Jovita Beeston

“I’m so lucky to have been able to start my offshore wind career right here in the East of England and proud to be working for ScottishPower Renewables.”

ScottishPower Renewables chief executive Charlie Jordan said Ms Beeston is a brilliant ambassador for the apprenticeship program and a “real trailblazer”.

“From day one, we could all see Jovita’s potential and it’s been great to follow her journey from apprentice to technician,” Mr Jordan said.

“Together with her colleagues across the East Anglia ONE team, she is powering a cleaner, greener and better future for us all.”

In its 2022 Gender Pay Report, ScottishPower said 33% of its graduate hires were women, up from 27% in 2021.

According to a 2020 survey conducted by International Renewable Energy Agency, women accounted for only 21% of the wind energy workforce (based on survey responses), compared to 32% in renewables overall and 22% in traditional energy industries like oil and gas.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts