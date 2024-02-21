Perenco chases Hylia SW find with appraisal drilling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Perenco chases Hylia SW find with appraisal drilling

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
21/02/2024, 10:13 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by PerencoPerenco is drilling with the Banba rig to appraise its Hylia SW discovery
Perenco has begun drilling an appraisal well in Gabon, close to its shallow water Hylia South West discovery from December 2022. Picture shows; Banba jack-up. Gabon. Supplied by Perenco Date; 01/07/2023

Perenco has begun drilling an appraisal well in Gabon, close to its shallow water Hylia South West discovery from December 2022.

The original discovery, HYSM-1, found a 40-metre net oil-bearing column in the Ntchengue Ocean reservoir. It found another column in the Madiela carbonate reservoir.

The appraisal well is targeting both of these reservoirs. Dixstone’s Banba jack-up rig is carrying out the work, which should take 30 days.

The HYSM-1 well is producing 6,000 barrels per day. Perenco began producing at the field in October 2023 at a rate of around 3,000 bpd.

Perenco Oil and Gas Gabon general manager Adrien Broche said appraisal drilling would help determine “the full potential of this area after the recent exploration success at Hylia South West. It is designed to further inform our understanding of both the [Ntchengue Ocean] and Madiela reservoirs, and to narrow our estimate of oil resources in place, presently estimated at between 20 and 100+ million barrels.”

Hylia South West is around 10 km from the Hylia field. A pipeline runs from the new field to the Hylia platform.

Expansion plans

Gabon is crucial to Perenco’s growth plans. While producing crude for export plays a part, the company is also showing interest in expanding its gas production.

At the start of February, Perenco signed a memorandum of understanding with the Gabon government on a 20 MW gas-to-power project in Mayumba. Construction is due to start in the second quarter of this year and reach completion in 2025.

Perenco and Tullow officials with Gabon's oil minister © Supplied by Tullow Oil
Picture shows; Right to left, Tullow country manager Gilles Manganneau, Gabon Minister of Hydrocarbons in Gabon Marcel Abeke, Perenco’s Adrien Broche and Tullow director of non-operated assets and exploration Jean-Medard Madama . Gabon. Supplied by Tullow Oil Date; 06/02/2024

Perenco will invest $50 million in collecting gas from offshore fields and bringing it onshore to the power plant. It should double available power in the region, with electricity going to homes and industries in the area.

Canadian-listed Millennial Potash said it might be one beneficiary of the power for its proposed Banio potash plant.

Perenco also recently inaugurated the new mobile production Unit C living quarters platform at its Tchatamba hub, in Gabon.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts