Aberdeen’s Colin Black named ambassador for Scottish asthma charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Other News / People

Aberdeen’s Colin Black named ambassador for Scottish asthma charity

By Mathew Perry
11/03/2024, 7:00 am Updated: 11/03/2024, 9:31 am
© Rory Raitt/ SPE Aberdeenoffshore achievement awards
Colin Black at the 2023 Offshore Achievement Awards in Aberdeen.

Scottish charity Asthma and Allergy Foundation (AAF) have named Aberdeen energy sector veteran Colin Black as their first ambassador.

AAF focuses on patient education in asthma management and provides training to businesses.

Mr Black joined the AAF team for an asthma workshop at Insch Primary School last month, where he spoke to pupils about his own experience of living with a lung condition.

Beginning his career as an offshore worker in 1982, Mr Black held roles at the Society of Petroleum Engineers, Offshore Energies UK and OPTIMA.

He also spent five years as the chair of Nasa in Aberdeen, before moving to his current roles at Carjon-NRG and the UK Energy Technology Platform, a sponsor of AAF.

He received the Significant Contribution Award at the 2023 Offshore Achievement Awards last year, recognising his many achievements in the sector.

AAF chief executive officer Martina Chukwuma-Ezike said Mr Black has been hugely supportive of the charity’s work.

“He and his Carjon-NRG/UK Energy Technology Platform team have generously sponsored asthma awareness workshops for staff and pupil support assistants in schools and made it possible for the charity to provide essential asthma packs, which have enhanced the preparedness of school staff and pupils to deal with any asthma and allergy-related emergencies,” she said.

“Colin has always encouraged the financial support of other companies and businesses for the life-saving work of the charity, with CNR, TAQA and Hunting now supporting our AAF Workshops, as such we are delighted, he is now our Ambassador.”

Mr Black said it is a “huge honour” to support AAF as an ambassador.

“When you can’t breathe, nothing else matters … therefore with AAF Workshops we are helping pupils with asthma breathe easy and also providing inspiration in schools,” he said.

 

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts