Aberdeen’s Colin Black named ambassador for Scottish asthma charity

Scottish charity Asthma and Allergy Foundation (AAF) have named Aberdeen energy sector veteran Colin Black as their first ambassador.

AAF focuses on patient education in asthma management and provides training to businesses.

Mr Black joined the AAF team for an asthma workshop at Insch Primary School last month, where he spoke to pupils about his own experience of living with a lung condition.

Beginning his career as an offshore worker in 1982, Mr Black held roles at the Society of Petroleum Engineers, Offshore Energies UK and OPTIMA.

He also spent five years as the chair of Nasa in Aberdeen, before moving to his current roles at Carjon-NRG and the UK Energy Technology Platform, a sponsor of AAF.

He received the Significant Contribution Award at the 2023 Offshore Achievement Awards last year, recognising his many achievements in the sector.

AAF chief executive officer Martina Chukwuma-Ezike said Mr Black has been hugely supportive of the charity’s work.

“He and his Carjon-NRG/UK Energy Technology Platform team have generously sponsored asthma awareness workshops for staff and pupil support assistants in schools and made it possible for the charity to provide essential asthma packs, which have enhanced the preparedness of school staff and pupils to deal with any asthma and allergy-related emergencies,” she said.

“Colin has always encouraged the financial support of other companies and businesses for the life-saving work of the charity, with CNR, TAQA and Hunting now supporting our AAF Workshops, as such we are delighted, he is now our Ambassador.”

Mr Black said it is a “huge honour” to support AAF as an ambassador.

“When you can’t breathe, nothing else matters … therefore with AAF Workshops we are helping pupils with asthma breathe easy and also providing inspiration in schools,” he said.