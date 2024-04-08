Former BP, Shell worker now world’s oldest living man

A former BP and Shell worker has been recognised as the world’s oldest living man by Guinness World Records.

At 111 years and 226 days old, Merseyside great-grandfather John Tinniswood puts his long life down to a fish and chips on a Friday and having hiked regularly when he was young.

Mr Tinniswood also said there’s an element of “pure luck” to his longevity.

“You either live long or you live short, and you can’t do much about it,” he said.

Mr Tinniswood worked in accounts and as a depot clerk for BP and Shell until his retirement in 1972.

He was born on 16 August 1912, the same year as the Titanic’s maiden voyage, and he has lived through two world wars.

A lifelong Liverpool FC fan, Mr Tinniswood was born in the city just 20 years after the club was founded in 1892.

He has lived through all eight of his club’s FA Cup wins and 17 of their 19 league title wins.

Mr Tinniswood also met his late wife Blodwen at a dance in Liverpool and one of his fondest memories is of their wedding in 1942,

A year later their daughter Susan was born, and the couple enjoyed 44 years together before Blodwen passed away in 1986.

After turning 100 in 2012, Mr Tinniswood received a birthday card each year from the late Queen Elizabeth, who was his junior by almost 14 years.

Advice for younger generations

With four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, Mr Tinniswood had some advice for the younger generations.

“Always do the best you can, whether you’re learning something or whether you’re teaching someone,” he said.

“Give it all you’ve got. Otherwise it’s not worth bothering with.”

After becoming the UK’s oldest man in 2020, Mr Tinniswood is unfazed by his newfound status as the world’s oldest.

“Doesn’t make any difference to me,” he said.

“Not at all. I accept it for what it is.”

Guinness said Mr Tinniswood became the world’s oldest living man following the death of 114-year-old Juan Vicente Pérez from Venezuela.

The oldest man ever was Jiroemon Kimura (1897–2013) from Japan, who lived to the age of 116 years 54 days.

The world’s oldest living woman and oldest living person overall is Spain’s Maria Branyas Morera, who recently celebrated her 117th birthday.