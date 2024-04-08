Former BP, Shell worker now world’s oldest living man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former BP, Shell worker now world’s oldest living man

By Mathew Perry
08/04/2024, 11:03 am
© Guinness World RecordsFormer BP and Shell employee John Tinniswood became the world's oldest living man this month at the age of 111.
A former BP and Shell worker has been recognised as the world’s oldest living man by Guinness World Records.

At 111 years and 226 days old, Merseyside great-grandfather John Tinniswood puts his long life down to a fish and chips on a Friday and having hiked regularly when he was young.

Mr Tinniswood also said there’s an element of “pure luck” to his longevity.

“You either live long or you live short, and you can’t do much about it,” he said.

Mr Tinniswood worked in accounts and as a depot clerk for BP and Shell until his retirement in 1972.

He was born on 16 August 1912, the same year as the Titanic’s maiden voyage, and he has lived through two world wars.

A lifelong Liverpool FC fan, Mr Tinniswood was born in the city just 20 years after the club was founded in 1892.

He has lived through all eight of his club’s FA Cup wins and 17 of their 19 league title wins.

Mr Tinniswood also met his late wife Blodwen at a dance in Liverpool and one of his fondest memories is of their wedding in 1942,

A year later their daughter Susan was born, and the couple enjoyed 44 years together before Blodwen passed away in 1986.

After turning 100 in 2012, Mr Tinniswood received a birthday card each year from the late Queen Elizabeth, who was his junior by almost 14 years.

Advice for younger generations

With four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, Mr Tinniswood had some advice for the younger generations.

“Always do the best you can, whether you’re learning something or whether you’re teaching someone,” he said.

“Give it all you’ve got. Otherwise it’s not worth bothering with.”

After becoming the UK’s oldest man in 2020, Mr Tinniswood is unfazed by his newfound status as the world’s oldest.

“Doesn’t make any difference to me,” he said.

“Not at all. I accept it for what it is.”

Guinness said Mr Tinniswood became the world’s oldest living man following the death of 114-year-old Juan Vicente Pérez from Venezuela.

The oldest man ever was Jiroemon Kimura (1897–2013) from Japan, who lived to the age of 116 years 54 days.

The world’s oldest living woman and oldest living person overall is Spain’s Maria Branyas Morera, who recently celebrated her 117th birthday.

