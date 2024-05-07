Wood Mackenzie unveils new “ideal” CEO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wood Mackenzie unveils new “ideal” CEO

By Erikka Askeland
07/05/2024, 4:46 pm
© Supplied by Wood MackenzieJason Liu, CEO of Wood Mackenzie
Jason Liu has been named the new CEO of Wood Mac.07/05 /2024

Energy data firm Wood Mackenzie has announced the appointment of a new CEO as his predecessor moves on to “pursue other opportunities”.

Jason Liu takes over the chief executive officer role from Mark Brinin, who had been appointed to the role last year following Veritas Capital’s acquisition of WoodMac for $3.1 billion (£2.5bn).

Liu’s most recent job was CEO of Zywave, a private-equity backed “software as a service” (SAAS) firm focused on the insurance industry and based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

As well as a biography which mentions his experience having run with the bulls in Pamplona, Spain, Liu is credited with offering “strategic vision and operational execution” which doubled the size of the firm under his tenure.

Veritas CEO Ramzi Musallam said Liu’s experience and skill set makes him “the ideal leader for Wood Mackenzie through this next transformative period of growth”.

He added: “We are completely aligned in our vision for Wood Mackenzie and look forward to working with him as he builds on the company’s position as the global market leader for data and analytics that enable the energy transition.”

Brinin had been chief financial officer of  WoodMac for a number of years before taking the role of co-president and then CEO in February 2023 and was hailed for “successfully leading the company through its transformative carve-out”.

WoodMac was launched as a stockbroker in Edinburgh in 1923 and began researching energy markets during the North Sea oil boom in the 1970s.

New York-based Veritas acquired the business in 2022 from Nasdaq-listed data firm Verisk, which had in turn bought it for £1.85bn in 2015.

