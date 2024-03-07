Windfall tax extension ‘surprising choice’ for UK Govt – Wood Mackenzie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Windfall tax extension ‘surprising choice’ for UK Govt – Wood Mackenzie

"A tax that is now expected to have a seven-year lifespan under stable prices does not abide by most definitions of a ‘windfall’ tax."
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
07/03/2024, 2:05 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by systemwindfall tax wood mackenzie
Firms could move to early decom due to the EPL extension.

Analyst firm Wood Mackenzie has highlighted pitfalls in the UK Government’s plan to extend the windfall tax by another year.

Graham Kellas, SVP for Global Fiscal Research said it was a “surprising choice” as it won’t generate any income for the government for at least four years.

“And a tax that is now expected to have a seven-year lifespan under stable prices does not abide by most definitions of a ‘windfall’ tax,” he added.

The Chancellor unveiled the extension, bringing the Energy Profits Levy (EPL) “sunset” to 2029, during Wednesday’s Spring Budget, which he said would generate an extra £1.5bn for Treasury coffers.

Wood Mackenzie has separately modelled that as much as £4.1bn of cash flow from companies could be transferred to the UK Government by the measure.

The firm said it is dependent on assumptions about future oil and gas prices and production and it is not possible to reconcile their estimates with that of government without knowing what has been assumed in their models.

Wood Mac assumes fairly stable prices and production in 2027-28.

Risk of early decommissioning

Mr Kellas added that, by retaining the current allowance and tax rates, the government is assuming that the extension will not change investment plans.

The industry has warned that investment is at risk due to the ongoing fiscal turbulence.

“Taken on its own – the extension of the EPL is unlikely to impact investment decisions,” Kellas said. “However, the cumulative fiscal instability has really unsettled North Sea investors. And, in an election year, the opposition Labour party’s tax plan has added significantly to the fiscal uncertainty”.

Steven Wilson, senior associate at Vinson and Elkins in London, warned that companies may move to early decommissioning of assets in response to the EPL extension.

“While the Chancellor plans to raise £1.5 billion by extending the levy to 2029, there is a risk that some oil and gas fields may be decommissioned and abandoned earlier than scheduled, with the UK Government exposed to the tax relief for oil and gas companies’ decommissioning costs.”

He added: “Investors in the UK inevitably seek fiscal certainty – this further moving of the goal posts is unlikely to attract investment to the country’s oil and gas sector in the face of warnings from industry that prolonging the levy risks deterring investors from entering the North Sea basin and postponing new development.

“The health of the UK’s offshore supply chain is critical for the emergence of “North Sea 2”, as the UK seeks to grow the offshore wind sector and support the development of new CCUS and hydrogen industries.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts