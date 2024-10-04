Power Moves: D2Zero adds new director of corporate affairs and more

Nicola Macleod has been named group general counsel and director of corporate affairs at Aberdeen-headquartered clean energy solutions group D2Zero.

Macleod joins the group from operator Spirit Energy, where she has been executive vice-president and general counsel since 2018.

At Spirit Energy, she was responsible for legal and commercial activities, including board governance, regulatory affairs, compliance, acquisitions and divestments, and joint venture management.

She will support D2Zero with its acquisitions, which are core to its strategy, with the firm identifying high-quality companies that can expand its expertise and accelerate its growth.

The company made several additions to its senior leadership and board this as it expanded its leadership team.

It also added to its portfolio as it added a new headquarters and purchased Hull-based OSL Consulting Engineers, adding the company’s personnel to D2Zero 4,000-strong workforce.

D2Zero CEO Bob Drummond said: “With a wealth of experience in the energy sector, Nicola is a great addition to our executive team and board, and will play a key role in supporting D2Zero’s growth plans.”

Macleod added: “This is an exciting time to come on board and I look forward to working with the leadership team and contributing to D2Zero’s growth.”

© Supplied by SSEN Transmission

SSEN Transmission has appoints three new independent panel members to oversee its regional community benefit fund.

Louisa Macdonell is Scotland director for the charity Business in the Community and a just transition commissioner for Scotland.

Nicholas Gubbins is the founding chief executive of Community Energy Scotland and has previously served as head of community regeneration at Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

And Lucy Conway is a volunteer director of the Isle of Eigg Heritage Trust, holding extensive experience in community development and culture.

The fund appointed inaugural chairman Peter Peacock, a former Scottish government minister and convener of the Highland Council, in July.

SSEN Transmission’s director of customers and stakeholders Christianna Logan is the remaining member of the panel.

The community benefit fund launched in early September, offering an initial £2m as part of the first tranche of the company’s £10m Regional Community Benefit Fund.

Organisations across the north of Scotland can apply for funding that aids skills development, supports cultural projects, and helps alleviate fuel poverty.

From November, organisations throughout SSEN Transmission’s network area can apply for funding from the company’s first community benefit fund, with grants ranging from a minimum of £40,000 up to £500,000, with the deadline for applications Friday 22 November.

In addition, SSEN Transmission anticipates that over £100m in community benefit funding will be delivered in communities through its £20bn investment to upgrade the transmission network across the north of Scotland.

Peacock said: “We’ve had a great initial response to the launch of the fund, which will allow charities and community organisations to deliver transformational impact and improve places and the lives of people.

“But we’re keen to hear more good ideas that will help with skills and employability, create stronger places and further enrich their culture, and help alleviate fuel poverty.

“We encourage anyone with ideas that will deliver positive benefits in their community to apply ahead of our final deadline of 22 November and avoid missing out.”

© Supplied by Glacier Energy

Jodie Gillies has joined Glacier Energy, a provider of products, services and engineered solutions for renewable and conventional energy markets, as its new group human resources director.

Based at Glacier Energy’s corporate office in Aberdeen, Gillies will lead Glacier Energy’s human resources team and will play a key role in supporting and executing strategic plans across the group.

With over 15 years of experience in human resources management and leadership, she brings a wealth of expertise in employee engagement, talent acquisition, organisational development and merger and acquisition support and most recently held the role as HR director at Vysus Group in Aberdeen.

Glacier Energy made a recent push into hydrogen storage and distribution by acquiring Teesside fabrication group Francis Brown.

Gillies said: “I have been particularly impressed with Glacier Energy’s ambitious goal to double its headcount in the next five years and look forward to working with the team to shape and grow our talent, who are key to achieving success.”

Group CEO at Glacier Energy Scott Martin added: “Since the buyout in January, we have invested significantly in our senior management team to ensure we are in the best position to move forward.”

© Supplied by Camarco

James Thomson has been appointed as deputy chief financial officer of Kistos, with his duties to begin from 1 January 2025.

Thomson will also join the independent North Sea operator’s board of directors subject to the satisfactory completion of due diligence by the company’s nominated adviser.

He will do so after Richard Slape steps down from the board at the end of the year.

Kistos executive chairman Andrew Austin said that looked forward to welcoming Thomson onto the board at the start of next year and paid tribute to Slape.

He said: “His knowledge and experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow the business for the benefit of all stakeholders.

“I would like to express my gratitude to Richard, who has served on Kistos’ board of directors for the last three years. His contribution since joining the company has helped the business navigate the integration of its first acquisition, as well as the subsequent expansion into two new countries and into the gas storage industry.”

Power Moves is kindly sponsored by the good people of JAB Recruitment.