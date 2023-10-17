Bridges and Bottlenecks 02: Grids and Storage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Podcast

Bridges and Bottlenecks 02: Grids and Storage

By Ryan Duff
17/10/2023, 7:00 am
Bridges and Bottlenecks is the latest podcast series by Energy Voice Out Loud in partnership with DNV. Each episode looks to address the hard-hitting issues within the energy transition. Technology exists that will be the bridge to take us there, but there are still a number of bottlenecks that stand in the way of progress.

Joining Energy Voice’s print features lead, Ryan Duff, is Michael Dodd, DNV’s director and market area manager for the UK and Ireland, and Julian Leslie, head of networks for National Grid ESO.

Brides and Bottlenecks

The three dive into the struggles the grid is facing as more and more technology looks to connect, the ways in which government policy can help and the role of storage in the UK’s energy mix moving forward.

Michael Dodd says: “I think when we talk about the energy transition there’s lots of focus on lots more renewables, there’s lots of focus on the new technologies that are happening and kind of what’s coming in at the domestic level as well.

“But in my view, the grid and the electric grid in particular is almost the forgotten beast that people don’t talk enough about.”

Mr Leslie explained his belief that the grid has been a “silent partner” in the UK’s journey to net zero, adding: “I think that it’s been so successful in the last 10 years.

“If you think about it in 2013, 66% of all of our electrical energy came from coal, then last year it was less than 1%.”

There is a lot of talk in the energy sector about renewable energy projects receiving grid connections and how the lack of grid connection can impact the UK’s journey to net zero.

Recently, a report from Electricity Networks Commissioner Nick Winser made a series of recommendations to the government in a bid to improve grid bottlenecks and halve the time for new transmission construction, from 14 years to seven.

To solve this, the trio discussed how government policy can help solve this issue. Mr Dodd explained that things are “definitely moving in the right direction”, but the gid still proves to be a bottleneck from the perspective of “commentators and analysts”

However, DNV’s director and market area manager for the UK and Ireland said, “I think that the conversations are now happening.

“The way the grids are placed at the center of the conversation still needs to develop, and that’s from all policymakers and whichever governments in at the time.”

 

