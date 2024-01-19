A new job, an old sale, a fresh Victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Podcast

A new job, an old sale, a fresh Victory

Murray Auchincloss has been named BP CEO, while Shell has made moves in Nigeria and the Victory field west of Shetland.
By Reporter
19/01/2024, 11:25 am Updated: 19/01/2024, 11:27 am
© Supplied by Energy Voiceevol podcast

BP has a new CEO, Murray Auchincloss, but very much the continuity candidate, given his long service with the company. While Auchincloss is a safe pair of hands, he will face scrutiny over perceptions that BP is underperforming its peers. Can the new man bring some razzle-dazzle in early February when the company sets out its next set of results?

Shell went through its own leadership transition in 2023 but the sale of its onshore assets in Nigeria was very much an old development. Selling down these mature assets will be a welcome development for the company, but how long the sales process takes will be a key test for Nigeria’s challenging regulatory environment.

And finally, Shell also announced approval for a small development in the West of Shetlands this week. The move has gone mostly unremarked, failing to exercise environmental NGOs in the way that Rosebank and Cambo have. But, in a year where FIDs are under pressure, any Victory is a victory.

 

 

 

 

