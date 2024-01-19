BP agrees to Libyan exploration agreement with LIA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

BP agrees to Libyan exploration agreement with LIA

The LIA said the work was “one of the largest exploratory projects” in Libya, with exploration on- and offshore. A and B are onshore, while C is offshore.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
19/01/2024, 12:16 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
Refining towers and fuel storage tanks are seen at the Zawiya oil refinery near Tripoli, Libya, on Monday, Aug. 29, 2011. Photographer: Shawn Baldwin/Bloomberg
Refining towers and fuel storage tanks are seen at the Zawiya oil refinery near Tripoli, Libya, on Monday, Aug. 29, 2011. Photographer: Shawn Baldwin/Bloomberg

The Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) has signed a strategic agreement with BP, aiming to deepen the two sides’ partnership.

Chairman of the LIA Dr. Ali Mahmoud Hassan signed the agreement at BP’s office in Cairo, with BP regional president Nader Zaki, on January 17.

The LIA said the agreement focused on exploration in the Ghadames Basin and in the Gulf of Sirte, on Blocks A, B and C. BP is working on the area in partnership with Eni and National Oil Corp. (NOC).

The LIA said the work was “one of the largest exploratory projects” in Libya, with exploration on- and offshore. A and B are onshore, while C is offshore.

The LIA and BP both expressed optimism on the partnership and “their confidence in overcoming the challenges”. Discussions also touched on new oil and gas projects in Libya, in addition to alternative energy projects.

Eni struck a deal with BP in 2018 on the area, each holding a 42.5% stake. The LIA held the remaining 15%. Under the agreement, Eni took over as operator. Libya approved the farm-out deal in November 2022.

The Italian company agreed to revoke force majeure on the A, B and C licences in August 2023. BP announced force majeure in 2014.

Eni said it would resume exploration, noting the proximity of some opportunities to facilities on the Wafa field.

The two onshore blocks, also known as Ghadames North and Ghadames South, are in Libya’s west, close to the border with Algeria.

While Eni appeared more positive about the area last year, problems have continued. Sharara, in Libya’s southwest, was taken offline earlier this month by local protests, which also spread to the El Feel field.

Libya also continues to be challenging politically. Eni, TotalEnergies and Adnoc are working to secure the licence for NC7. However, Oil Minister Mohamed Oun has opposed the deal, saying the contract terms are too generous to the foreign partners. The Attorney General is investigating the agreement.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts