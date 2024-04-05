The Energy Transition Mission with Scottish Enterprise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Energy Transition Mission with Scottish Enterprise

In partnership with Scottish Enterprise
05/04/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Energy VoiceEnergy Transition Mission podcast promo
This special podcast episode digs into how Scottish businesses can expand into key energy transition markets.

Are you looking to take full advantage of the energy transition market?

This week’s special podcast, The Energy Transition Mission in partnership with Scottish Enterprise, covers everything businesses need to know about moving into or increasing activity within the energy transition market.

Whether that’s hydrogen, clean heat, decarbonised transport or offshore wind, the aim of the podcast is to help businesses looking to make the switch while also achieving growth across key markets for Scotland.

Energy Voice’s Europe editor Allister Thomas is joined by David Rennie, head of low carbon energy at Scottish Enterprise. Together, they chat to two businesses who’ve worked with Scottish Enterprise to achieve their growth ambitions in energy transition.

We hear from Richard Knox, chief executive officer at Verlume, and Stuart Gardiner, group operations director at Hydrasun, on their experiences, covering everything from challenges in taking advantage of the energy transition to the risks of not diversifying.

Verlume, which offers energy management storage systems, wanted to use their oil and gas expertise to look at different commercial opportunities in the renewable market.

Richard said: “We were a startup over 10 years ago and a lot of what we did is classified as energy transition now, but it wasn’t even a term back in the day, it’s been defined much later on. Our whole ethos was around taking the expertise and developing technologies so they were ready when the market was ready for them.”

Over the years, support from Scottish Enterprise around developing relationships with stakeholders and developing technology proved invaluable, as Richard discusses during the podcast.

Meanwhile, already a well-established business in the north east supporting oil and gas and energy markets since the mid-70s, hydrogen has proven to be a natural transition for Hydrasun.

Like Verlume, Hydrasun has managed to get ahead of the curve and stay there. Stuart said: “Scottish Enterprise have really helped us on that journey, both in terms of strategic business advice about what the market looks like, with the best crystal ball possible of what’s going to happen and when.”

A mission to help more Scottish businesses

During the episode, David also discusses Scottish Enterprise’s mission to help more Scottish businesses take advantage of the opportunities provided by the energy transition.

He said: “We know the opportunity and necessity to move towards net zero, it’s a societal challenge but it’s also a huge economic opportunity. The good thing is, what’s been happening in Scotland’s economy over the last 50 years, predominantly around oil and gas, gives a real advantage for moving into the energy transition.”

He covers some of the energy transition help available from Scottish Enterprise for listeners hoping to follow Verlume and Hyrdasun’s footsteps, including the clean heat expert support service, advice on the opportunities that exist, and investment in research and development.

Listen to The Energy Transition Mission, in partnership with Scottish Enterprise, on your podcast platform of choice for more in-depth discussion about how businesses can expand into key markets. 

