The Energy Transition Mission with Scottish Enterprise

Are you looking to take full advantage of the energy transition market?

This week’s special podcast, The Energy Transition Mission in partnership with Scottish Enterprise, covers everything businesses need to know about moving into or increasing activity within the energy transition market.

Whether that’s hydrogen, clean heat, decarbonised transport or offshore wind, the aim of the podcast is to help businesses looking to make the switch while also achieving growth across key markets for Scotland.

Energy Voice’s Europe editor Allister Thomas is joined by David Rennie, head of low carbon energy at Scottish Enterprise. Together, they chat to two businesses who’ve worked with Scottish Enterprise to achieve their growth ambitions in energy transition.

We hear from Richard Knox, chief executive officer at Verlume, and Stuart Gardiner, group operations director at Hydrasun, on their experiences, covering everything from challenges in taking advantage of the energy transition to the risks of not diversifying.

Verlume, which offers energy management storage systems, wanted to use their oil and gas expertise to look at different commercial opportunities in the renewable market.

Richard said: “We were a startup over 10 years ago and a lot of what we did is classified as energy transition now, but it wasn’t even a term back in the day, it’s been defined much later on. Our whole ethos was around taking the expertise and developing technologies so they were ready when the market was ready for them.”

Over the years, support from Scottish Enterprise around developing relationships with stakeholders and developing technology proved invaluable, as Richard discusses during the podcast.

Meanwhile, already a well-established business in the north east supporting oil and gas and energy markets since the mid-70s, hydrogen has proven to be a natural transition for Hydrasun.

Like Verlume, Hydrasun has managed to get ahead of the curve and stay there. Stuart said: “Scottish Enterprise have really helped us on that journey, both in terms of strategic business advice about what the market looks like, with the best crystal ball possible of what’s going to happen and when.”

A mission to help more Scottish businesses

During the episode, David also discusses Scottish Enterprise’s mission to help more Scottish businesses take advantage of the opportunities provided by the energy transition.

He said: “We know the opportunity and necessity to move towards net zero, it’s a societal challenge but it’s also a huge economic opportunity. The good thing is, what’s been happening in Scotland’s economy over the last 50 years, predominantly around oil and gas, gives a real advantage for moving into the energy transition.”

He covers some of the energy transition help available from Scottish Enterprise for listeners hoping to follow Verlume and Hyrdasun’s footsteps, including the clean heat expert support service, advice on the opportunities that exist, and investment in research and development.

Listen to The Energy Transition Mission, in partnership with Scottish Enterprise, on your podcast platform of choice for more in-depth discussion about how businesses can expand into key markets.


