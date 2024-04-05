EVOL: Colombia hold up, Super Puma remembrance and what to do about the gas grid?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EVOL: Colombia hold up, Super Puma remembrance and what to do about the gas grid?

By Reporter
05/04/2024, 11:38 am Updated: 05/04/2024, 11:47 am
It may be Easter week but that does not mean the news has slowed down, Energy Voice reports may not be hunting for eggs but they have found some interesting stories.

Allister kicks off this week by telling the tale of UK workers being held at gunpoint in a Colombian shopping mall. Elemental Energies is working with local police to catch the perpetrators but this raises questions about the safety of working abroad.

Ryan was in attendance at the 15th anniversary service of the Super Puma crash that claimed the lives of 16 men in 2009. He touches on the impact this had nationally but, more specifically, how it still affects the north-east of Scotland.

Finally, Ed asks some big questions on the future of the UK’s gas grid. Is Hydrogen an option? It seems less likely than some of our columnists would like.

Will those who cannot afford heat pumps see rising bills as the grid sees less demand? Politicians seem to be shying away from the topic as the country looks to a general election.

Listen to Energy Voice Out Loud on your podcast platform of choice.

