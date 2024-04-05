EVOL: Colombia hold up, Super Puma remembrance and what to do about the gas grid?

It may be Easter week but that does not mean the news has slowed down, Energy Voice reports may not be hunting for eggs but they have found some interesting stories.

Allister kicks off this week by telling the tale of UK workers being held at gunpoint in a Colombian shopping mall. Elemental Energies is working with local police to catch the perpetrators but this raises questions about the safety of working abroad.

Ryan was in attendance at the 15th anniversary service of the Super Puma crash that claimed the lives of 16 men in 2009. He touches on the impact this had nationally but, more specifically, how it still affects the north-east of Scotland.

Finally, Ed asks some big questions on the future of the UK’s gas grid. Is Hydrogen an option? It seems less likely than some of our columnists would like.

Will those who cannot afford heat pumps see rising bills as the grid sees less demand? Politicians seem to be shying away from the topic as the country looks to a general election.

Listen to Energy Voice Out Loud on your podcast platform of choice.