Vårgrønn names former Equinor renewables boss as new CEO

Norwegian offshore wind developer Vårgrønn has announced it will appoint Stephen Bull as the company’s new chief executive officer.

Mr Bull joins Vårgrønn from Aker Solutions, where he has worked to build the company’s renewables efforts since 2021, most recently as executive vice president for strategy, portfolio and sustainability.

Prior to joining Aker Solutions, Mr Bull spent almost 15 years in senior leadership roles at Equinor, including six years as senior vice president in the company’s renewables and low carbon business.

He has also previously served as the chair of RenewableUK, and in 2023 was awarded an Order of the British Empire for services to the UK’s green transition and to UK-Norway relations.

Vårgrønn targets leading offshore wind role

In a statement, Vårgrønn said the company’s current CEO Olav Hetland is leaving to pursue other opportunities, and Mr Bull will take up the position on 1 June.

Mr Bull said he is “excited to assume the role as CEO of Vårgrønn” and appreciates the “highly ambitious targets” the company is pursuing.

“Vårgrønn has over the last years established an exciting project pipeline, strong partnerships and an expert team, which puts the company in an excellent position to take a leading role in the offshore wind sector in Northern Europe,” Mr Bull said.

© Supplied by Flotation Energy

Vårgrønn chairperson Alessandro della Zoppa said: “Stephen brings an extensive experience and track-record from the renewables and offshore wind industries, both from developing projects through their entire life cycle and more recently from a supply chain perspective – a crucial skillset for the further development of our offshore wind venture.

“Furthermore, we would like to thank Olav Hetland for his contribution to Vårgrønn over the last three years, and for his role in developing the strong company culture and position established by the company to date.”

In the UK, Vårgrønn is involved in offshore wind projects including the Green Volt and Cenos INTOG developments alongside Flotation Energy.

Vårgrønn also has a stake in the Dogger Bank development with Equinor and SSE Renewables, as well as two developments in the Irish and Celtic seas with Energia Renewables.

Meanwhile, Aker Solutions has announced Henrik Inadomi as the company’s new executive vice president of New Energies.

Mr Inadomi joined Aker Solutions in 2020 as general counsel, before taking on the role of executive vice president of Legal & Safeguarding in 2021.

Prior to joining Aker Solutions, Mr Inadomi held senior legal roles at companies including Kvaerner and Norsk Hydro.