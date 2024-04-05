Vårgrønn names former Equinor renewables boss as new CEO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / Europe

Vårgrønn names former Equinor renewables boss as new CEO

Vargronn will appoint former Equinor renewables boss and Aker Solutions executive vice president Stephen Bull as CEO.
By Mathew Perry
05/04/2024, 12:48 pm Updated: 05/04/2024, 12:50 pm
© Aker Solutionsgreen energy renewables recognised
Stephen Bull will be appointed the new chief executive officer of Vårgrønn.

Norwegian offshore wind developer Vårgrønn has announced it will appoint Stephen Bull as the company’s new chief executive officer.

Mr Bull joins Vårgrønn from Aker Solutions, where he has worked to build the company’s renewables efforts since 2021, most recently as executive vice president for strategy, portfolio and sustainability.

Prior to joining Aker Solutions, Mr Bull spent almost 15 years in senior leadership roles at Equinor, including six years as senior vice president in the company’s renewables and low carbon business.

He has also previously served as the chair of RenewableUK, and in 2023 was awarded an Order of the British Empire for services to the UK’s green transition and to UK-Norway relations.

Vårgrønn targets leading offshore wind role

In a statement, Vårgrønn said the company’s current CEO Olav Hetland is leaving to pursue other opportunities, and Mr Bull will take up the position on 1 June.

Mr Bull said he is “excited to assume the role as CEO of Vårgrønn” and appreciates the “highly ambitious targets” the company is pursuing.

“Vårgrønn has over the last years established an exciting project pipeline, strong partnerships and an expert team, which puts the company in an excellent position to take a leading role in the offshore wind sector in Northern Europe,” Mr Bull said.

© Supplied by Flotation Energy
A floating wind turbine, similar to those that will make up the Green Volt development.

Vårgrønn chairperson Alessandro della Zoppa said: “Stephen brings an extensive experience and track-record from the renewables and offshore wind industries, both from developing projects through their entire life cycle and more recently from a supply chain perspective – a crucial skillset for the further development of our offshore wind venture.

“Furthermore, we would like to thank Olav Hetland for his contribution to Vårgrønn over the last three years, and for his role in developing the strong company culture and position established by the company to date.”

In the UK, Vårgrønn is involved in offshore wind projects including the Green Volt and Cenos INTOG developments alongside Flotation Energy.

Vårgrønn also has a stake in the Dogger Bank development with Equinor and SSE Renewables, as well as two developments in the Irish and Celtic seas with Energia Renewables.

Meanwhile, Aker Solutions has announced Henrik Inadomi as the company’s  new executive vice president of New Energies.

Mr Inadomi joined Aker Solutions in 2020 as general counsel, before taking on the role of executive vice president of Legal & Safeguarding in 2021.

Prior to joining Aker Solutions, Mr Inadomi held senior legal roles at companies including Kvaerner and Norsk Hydro.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts