EVOL: Aramco dips, another Pemex disaster and Harbour vs cigs

Saudi Aramco ditched around one third of its jackups this week in a sign that the oil-rich state is demonstration of a move away from some of its grandiose visions. The market remains tight, with South East Asia likely to provide a home for spare capacity. Whether the North Sea, beset by windfall tax woes, can secure some of these newly idle jackups remains to be seen.

Pemex reported another offshore disaster this week, just in the latest in a long line of incidents for the Mexican company. The company has well recognised challenges, but something must be done to improve health and safety.

Ryan brings things to a close with Harbour Energy’s chief medical officer waging war on smoking. Tobacco is certainly bad, but can the company win this offensive and what may it cost?

