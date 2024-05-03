EVOL: Sunsets on Yousaf, Shell sheds light on New York listing and where will solar shine?

Events season is upon us, and so are supermajor Q1 results. If the news cycle wasn’t busy enough, Scotland’s first minister handed in his notice this week, so Ryan, Ed and Michael have their work cut out for them.

Ryan kicks off this week’s conversation with the situation at Holyrood and how energy transition policy played a part in Humza Yousaf’s downfall.

This ties into the wider talking points heard across the industry that scoring political points will delay a just transition.

Is Shell looking to list in New York? The supermajor’s CEO says it is on the cards but unlikely.

Michael has been keeping track of the London-listed firm’s Q1 results as the trio discuss the merits of looking across the pond.

Finally, will solar have its day in the sun? Ed has been walking the show floor at not one but two conferences this week and has been focussing on the UK’s solar market.

Tying back into the political football energy has become, industry says policy could be taking the shine off of solar.