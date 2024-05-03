EVOL: Sunsets on Yousaf, Shell sheds light on New York listing and where will solar shine?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EVOL: Sunsets on Yousaf, Shell sheds light on New York listing and where will solar shine?

In this week's episode of EVOL, the trio discuss Humza Yousaf's resignation, Shell's Q1 results and the future of solar.
By Ryan Duff
03/05/2024, 4:45 pm
© Supplied by Energy Voiceevol podcast

Events season is upon us, and so are supermajor Q1 results. If the news cycle wasn’t busy enough, Scotland’s first minister handed in his notice this week, so Ryan, Ed and Michael have their work cut out for them.

Ryan kicks off this week’s conversation with the situation at Holyrood and how energy transition policy played a part in Humza Yousaf’s downfall.

This ties into the wider talking points heard across the industry that scoring political points will delay a just transition.

Is Shell looking to list in New York? The supermajor’s CEO says it is on the cards but unlikely.

Michael has been keeping track of the London-listed firm’s Q1 results as the trio discuss the merits of looking across the pond.

Finally, will solar have its day in the sun? Ed has been walking the show floor at not one but two conferences this week and has been focussing on the UK’s solar market.

Tying back into the political football energy has become, industry says policy could be taking the shine off of solar.

