Oil & Gas

Shell unveils Parminder Kohli as new UK country boss

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
04/05/2024, 9:03 am Updated: 04/05/2024, 9:04 am
L-R: David Bunch is being succeeded by Parminder Kohli as UK country chair.

Parminder Kohli will replace David Bunch as the next UK country chair of Shell (LON: SHEL), the energy giant has announced.

Bunch will move on to head the firm’s mobility division as Kohli takes the UK job on June 1.

Kohli will also become head of sustainability and carbon as London-based Jonathan Osborne leaves the business.

Parminder Kohli has spent more than 20 years with Shell covering a range of roles, most recently as senior vice president for Europe MiddleEast and Africa at Shell Lubricants.

He said: “This dual role presents a huge opportunity to help Shell drive more value, with less emissions – not just through the UK, but beyond these shores as well.

“I’d like to sincerely thank David Bunch for his exceptional leadership over the past three years.”

David Bunch has been in-post as UK country chair since 2021.

During that time Shell has announced a UK investment target of up to £25bn (though was put under review following the windfall tax in November 2021).

The firm has also been awarded ScotWind licences for floating wind projects with Scottish Power, unveiled hydrogen ambitions with Uniper at Humber, and hosted both  Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer at the St Fergus Gas Terminal which will host the Acorn CCS project.

