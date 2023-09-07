Nowhere to hide: Collecting 3D data for retro-fit design

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nowhere to hide: Collecting 3D data for retro-fit design

By Ryan Duff
07/09/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Viewport 33D render from a repair clamp project (K-node)
3D render from a repair clamp project (K-node)

First-time retro-fit – the art of not grinding and hammering a repair clamp on the back deck, just to get it to fit.

Viewport3 have successfully carried out 3D scanning as a basis for retro-fit design on no less than 20 occasions to achieve a first-time-fit during installation.

We are providers of 3D scanning and dimensional analysis services, most commonly for the subsea and energy sectors – and we call this particular service “wrap-around design”.

Applying our usual diligence and best practices, we carry out 3D scanning which is specifically designed for your retro-fit work-scopes.

Alongside the dimensional reports, the 3D geometry issued by Viewport3 is imported by the engineering contractor and used to design and manufacture a solution that matches the real-life 3D data perfectly.

Incontrovertible proof that the data we collected is geometrically correct is evident when the resulting hardware fits first time, without any back-deck modifications. There is no room for error, and nowhere to hide – it either fits, or it doesn’t.

Here is just one example of how this works in practice. When a customer of ours found damage during an as-laid survey of a flexible riser, we quickly performed a remotely managed scanning scope and detailed the profiles to our customer.

The original equipment manufacturer (OEM) was then able to advise that the riser remained serviceable if held in its new shape.

Once the detail and accuracy of the Viewport3 supplied 3D data was understood, the design team used it as a basis for design of a clamp to match the new surface of the riser and hold it in its new shape.

The cost of replacing the flexible riser would have run into millions of pounds, dwarfing the cost of applying a first-time-fit retaining clamp, based on real-world 3D geometry extracted by the Viewport3 team.

Collecting the 3D data takes time and effort, but we would invite teams faced with such a challenge to compare the cost of getting it wrong, with the cost of finding out beforehand.

Read more about our projects at viewport3.com/case-studies. Or get in touch via contact@viewport3.com

