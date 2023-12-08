Strengthening the future of clean energy with TRAC Renewables

TRAC Energy, a leading provider of industrial inspection, maintenance, and repair services, is making huge strides in sustainable power investments. With the recent introduction of its dedicated Renewables division, the company is harnessing opportunities to diversify and play a leading role as the industry transitions.

The Aberdeen based company has since 1999 provided the energy sector with a comprehensive range of engineering support services to enhance and support all aspects of the asset lifecycle from initial construction, ongoing asset integrity and reliability through to decommissioning.

The business has a long track record of engagement with the clean energy sectors, from early onshore wind prospecting through round 2 construction support and development of an LEP product for rotor blades. Since the inception of TRAC Renewables in 2021, the business has switched up a gear with annual revenue from the sector forecast to treble this year.

Ever responsive to customer needs and bolstered by early successes, it has been a year of fundamental change for the company as it lays essential groundwork to further strengthen a commitment to providing customers with single source turnkey inspection, maintenance and repair solutions for Balance of Plant, Generation and Transmission assets.

Specialist windfarm support services, including turbine health checks, rotor blade IMR, statutory inspection and life extension works, are coupled with TRACs core accreditations for Structural Inspection and Non-Destructive Testing, Pressure Systems, Specialist Access and Fabric Maintenance alongside a robust technology focus to provide customers with a bespoke solution.

Recognising that resourcing pressure is ever present in the sector, TRAC Renewables has established two supporting sub-divisions in 2023, Talent and Inventory.

Recruitment specialist John Lamond was brought on board to lead the new Talent service in a role that is pivotal in sourcing candidates both for TRAC Renewables projects and for external clients seeking a professional recruitment solution.

John was joined by recruitment consultant Rebecca Wilson and the pair have been rapidly building the team over the last six months to keep pace with activity in the UK and beyond.

TRAC Inventory is a specialised procurement and inventory management service tailored to meet the demands of the market. It serves as a holistic solution for addressing the intricate challenges faced in both direct and indirect procurement processes.

TRAC Energy Head of Renewables, Joel Telling, said: “We have a long-standing commitment to creating an expert team with a shared vision to deliver best-in-class Renewables solutions. Expansion of that team to offer professional talent acquisition and inventory procurement and management solutions alongside project IM&R services is a natural extension and makes a compelling value proposition for our current and prospective clients.

“As well as finding and recruiting trained and experienced staff for projects we’re involved in ourselves, our services are increasingly in demand across the wider industry as Renewables projects, and the need for good people who can hit the ground running, continue to gather pace.”

Supporting the acceleration of the energy sector’s net zero goals, the company is now poised to gain earlier access to project lifecycles by taking to market an even more integrated offering that in 2023 included offshore logistics for the first time.

A board advisory team with developer experience has been combined with strong service line engineering capability and dedicated project management professionals to create a modular leadership team able to tackle a wide range of projects safely, customising solutions to customer needs.

An ongoing upturn in tendering activity has not only stood the company in good stead in 2023 but also sets the pace for 2024 with several exciting projects on the horizon, both on and offshore and in the UK and Europe.

With a passion for decarbonisation and 100% focus on best-in-class service excellence, TRAC Renewables works alongside Generators / Developers, Operators, OEM’s and EPCI Contractors, delivering seamless assurance solutions throughout the entire asset life.

Targeting predominantly the onshore and offshore wind sector, TRAC Renewables also offers support for hydro and wave energy inspection and maintenance requirements to ensure renewable asset integrity.

“By offering a complete solution which includes integrated inspection, maintenance, project management contract logistics such as vessels and cranes, we have been able to carve out a strong position in UK and overseas markets,” explains Joel.

TRAC Renewables delivers made to measure solutions from simple personnel and inventory supply, to complex fully integrated package management.

The team of highly experienced assurance, construction, inspection, engineering, repair and maintenance experts deliver a range of through life cycle services centred on asset assurance:

• Asset Integrity

• Statutory Compliance

• Project Support and Specialist Windfarm Services

“Amid a turbulent year, we have continued to adjust our scopes to fit the state of the market in terms of meeting and exceeding client expectations with a significant uptick in business in the past 12 months and the successful completion of a range of projects,” continued Joel.

“We have worked closely as Principal Contractor with clients in the UK and Europe to deliver full-wrap, cost-effective campaigns, from heavy lifting operations in the UK, to marine equipment recovery exercises in the Dutch sector, all delivered in safe, timely and well managed environments and alongside our core IMR commitments.

“The depth of expertise and knowledge within the team, combined with an excellent safety record and proven capability, ensures we keep renewable assets safe while reducing offshore footprint.”

Looking ahead to the future, further appointments are planned to support new technical products and services and TRAC Energy is currently participating in the Fit4Offshore Renewables scheme.

Joel adds, “With our extensive expertise in sustainable energy solutions, we are well-equipped to support projects at any stage and in any location, working towards outcomes that protect our planet. Our team of Renewables specialists adds value by enhancing risk management, compliance, and safety, while actively contributing to a reduced carbon footprint.”

“The successful combination of the right solutions delivered by the right people is one which places us much in demand and we now look ahead to 2024 with confidence and optimism at what the year will hold for our growing team.”

To find out more, visit https://trac-renewables.com/