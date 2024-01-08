North-east recruitment experts release 2024 salary guide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North-east recruitment experts release 2024 salary guide

By Reporter
08/01/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by TMMSalary guide image
TMM Recruitment has published its salary guide for the up and coming year.

Benchmarking exercise shows salaries rose as expected.

North-east recruitment expert TMM Recruitment has published its 2024 salary guide, which benchmarks rates of pay for roles and experience levels across its recruitment specialisms.

The guide, which is available to download, reflects on the factors that have influenced rates tracking upwards throughout 2023.

The firm’s annual salary guide, which has been produced since 2010, provides the latest salary benchmarking information for the North-east.

TMM Recruitment’s specialisms include accountancy and finance, engineering and planning, executive search, human resources, IT, legal, office support, QHSE, supply chain and commercial, and technical and industrial. The team of recruiters works across all local business sectors including the rapidly evolving renewable energy industry.

Amanda McCulloch, chief executive of TMM Recruitment, said: “Our 2024 salary guide delivers an overview of annual salary levels, and for jobs that are often recruited for on a temporary or contract basis we’ve provided PAYE day rate information.

“It’s usual for salary guides to lump the North-east into a general category for Scotland. By comparison, our guide is useful to employers and candidates because both parties can assess where the salary for specific roles sits, compared to competitive local rates, and then come to the table with realistic expectations for salary discussions.

She said: “Generally, salary levels and rates have increased – this won’t come as a surprise. However, the strong candidate market has given rise to a situation where counteroffers are prevalent, and this isn’t sustainable. This environment is also fuelling unrealistic candidate expectations, demanding rates of pay that do not reflect their skills and experience.”

Looking ahead to 2024, TMM Recruitment expects to see a similar level of recruitment activity to that of 2023.

“Once salaries rise, they rarely decline however we are beginning to witness a slight easing and corresponding stability in recruitment volume.

“We therefore anticipate that the first half of 2024 will continue in a similar vein to the latter part of 2023, meaning that recruiting skilled people to new positions will continue to be challenging.”

TMM Recruitment’s salary guide is available online to download.

