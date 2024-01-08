North-east recruitment experts release 2024 salary guide

Benchmarking exercise shows salaries rose as expected.

North-east recruitment expert TMM Recruitment has published its 2024 salary guide, which benchmarks rates of pay for roles and experience levels across its recruitment specialisms.

The guide, which is available to download, reflects on the factors that have influenced rates tracking upwards throughout 2023.

The firm’s annual salary guide, which has been produced since 2010, provides the latest salary benchmarking information for the North-east.

TMM Recruitment’s specialisms include accountancy and finance, engineering and planning, executive search, human resources, IT, legal, office support, QHSE, supply chain and commercial, and technical and industrial. The team of recruiters works across all local business sectors including the rapidly evolving renewable energy industry.

Amanda McCulloch, chief executive of TMM Recruitment, said: “Our 2024 salary guide delivers an overview of annual salary levels, and for jobs that are often recruited for on a temporary or contract basis we’ve provided PAYE day rate information.

“It’s usual for salary guides to lump the North-east into a general category for Scotland. By comparison, our guide is useful to employers and candidates because both parties can assess where the salary for specific roles sits, compared to competitive local rates, and then come to the table with realistic expectations for salary discussions.

She said: “Generally, salary levels and rates have increased – this won’t come as a surprise. However, the strong candidate market has given rise to a situation where counteroffers are prevalent, and this isn’t sustainable. This environment is also fuelling unrealistic candidate expectations, demanding rates of pay that do not reflect their skills and experience.”

Looking ahead to 2024, TMM Recruitment expects to see a similar level of recruitment activity to that of 2023.

“Once salaries rise, they rarely decline however we are beginning to witness a slight easing and corresponding stability in recruitment volume.

“We therefore anticipate that the first half of 2024 will continue in a similar vein to the latter part of 2023, meaning that recruiting skilled people to new positions will continue to be challenging.”

TMM Recruitment’s salary guide is available online to download.

