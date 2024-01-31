Recruitment specialists WeConnect Energy launch a new low carbon and renewables division

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Recruitment specialists WeConnect Energy launch a new low carbon and renewables division

31/01/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by WeConnect EnergyWeConnect Energy Team.
WeConnect Energy supports professionals in the low carbon and renewables sector.

WeConnect Energy is pleased to announce a significant development in response to the growing demand for skilled professionals in the renewable energy sector.

The company has launched a dedicated low carbon and renewables division, marking a milestone in its journey towards sustainable energy solutions. This strategic move comes as the industry witnesses a surge in sustainable practices and WeConnect Energy (formerly Subsurface Global) aims to meet this demand with precision and expertise.

Staying ahead of the curve in a dynamic marketplace

WeConnect Energy has appointed seasoned expert Dan Brook as the director of low carbon and renewables to lead this strategic initiative. He is supported by three new members in his team, initially focusing on offshore wind and hydrogen, two sectors poised for exponential growth. The division will be tailored to cater to the evolving energy recruitment needs of the industry, ensuring that WeConnect Energy stays ahead of the curve in a dynamic marketplace and continues to connect top-tier candidates with leading energy companies worldwide.

Dan Brook side profile, smiling in a conference room. © Supplied by WeConnect Energy
Dan Brook is the director of the low carbon and renewables division at WeConnect Energy.

Commenting on his role, Dan Brook said: “I am excited to lead WeConnect Energy’s new chapter as the director of low carbon and renewables. Our focus now extends beyond traditional paradigms, embracing the challenges and opportunities presented by the emerging renewable energy sector. This move signifies not just an adaptation to the changing energy landscape but a bold commitment to lead at the forefront of low carbon and innovative energy sources.”

WeConnect Energy’s mission is clear: to connect the world’s energy experts. The company recognises the need for specialised talent to drive breakthroughs in the renewable energy arena. Since 2008, WeConnect Energy has been committed to identifying and nurturing the right individuals who can pioneer the energy industry.

“The energy transition is undoubtedly the biggest challenge our industry has faced. Attracting, developing and nurturing the right skills are essential for us to meet ambitious decarbonisation targets. Our mission is simple. We are here to match our clients with the talent and skills needed to drive organisational growth,” added Dan.

Wind turbine. © Supplied by WeConnect Energy
WeConnect Energy embraces the challenges and opportunities presented by the emerging renewable energy sector.

Dan and his team are excited about this new chapter in the company’s journey. They look forward to continuing to provide the market with the same exceptional service that clients have come to expect from WeConnect Energy.

WeConnect Energy would like to invite professionals in the low carbon and renewables sector seeking support for new initiatives or ongoing projects to check out their new sector pages, and please feel free to reach out to Dan Brook for any assistance.

