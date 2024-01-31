Recruitment specialists WeConnect Energy launch a new low carbon and renewables division

WeConnect Energy is pleased to announce a significant development in response to the growing demand for skilled professionals in the renewable energy sector.

The company has launched a dedicated low carbon and renewables division, marking a milestone in its journey towards sustainable energy solutions. This strategic move comes as the industry witnesses a surge in sustainable practices and WeConnect Energy (formerly Subsurface Global) aims to meet this demand with precision and expertise.

Staying ahead of the curve in a dynamic marketplace

WeConnect Energy has appointed seasoned expert Dan Brook as the director of low carbon and renewables to lead this strategic initiative. He is supported by three new members in his team, initially focusing on offshore wind and hydrogen, two sectors poised for exponential growth. The division will be tailored to cater to the evolving energy recruitment needs of the industry, ensuring that WeConnect Energy stays ahead of the curve in a dynamic marketplace and continues to connect top-tier candidates with leading energy companies worldwide.

© Supplied by WeConnect Energy

Commenting on his role, Dan Brook said: “I am excited to lead WeConnect Energy’s new chapter as the director of low carbon and renewables. Our focus now extends beyond traditional paradigms, embracing the challenges and opportunities presented by the emerging renewable energy sector. This move signifies not just an adaptation to the changing energy landscape but a bold commitment to lead at the forefront of low carbon and innovative energy sources.”

WeConnect Energy’s mission is clear: to connect the world’s energy experts. The company recognises the need for specialised talent to drive breakthroughs in the renewable energy arena. Since 2008, WeConnect Energy has been committed to identifying and nurturing the right individuals who can pioneer the energy industry.

“The energy transition is undoubtedly the biggest challenge our industry has faced. Attracting, developing and nurturing the right skills are essential for us to meet ambitious decarbonisation targets. Our mission is simple. We are here to match our clients with the talent and skills needed to drive organisational growth,” added Dan.

© Supplied by WeConnect Energy

Dan and his team are excited about this new chapter in the company’s journey. They look forward to continuing to provide the market with the same exceptional service that clients have come to expect from WeConnect Energy.

WeConnect Energy would like to invite professionals in the low carbon and renewables sector seeking support for new initiatives or ongoing projects to check out their new sector pages, and please feel free to reach out to Dan Brook for any assistance.