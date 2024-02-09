Flying the flag for Aberdeen's only international school.

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flying the flag for Aberdeen’s only international school

By International School Aberdeen
09/02/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by ISAFlying the flag for Aberdeen's only international school.
Former students are the greatest advocates for any school and, as North-east Scotland’s only international, independent school, International School Aberdeen (ISA), has been inspiring and empowering students to succeed for over 50 years.

ISA is a community that has comprised some of the most influential and inspirational alumni with graduates succeeding in careers as business executives, lawyers, education leaders, tech and science professionals, and global sporting icons to name a few.

ISA is proud of its global outlook and firm roots in Aberdeen, with almost half of its 550 students coming from the local area.

With a unique approach to preparing children for more than just academic achievement, students become successful learners, and, in fact, ISA students are among the top performing in the world.

The school community celebrated full marks in the 2023 exams with students receiving a 100% pass rate in the IB (International Baccalaureate) Diploma.

However, the school’s team of experienced teachers knows that success is measured by more than just league tables and exam results – an ISA education goes far deeper. They know when a child’s self-confidence and happiness is prioritised, the academics will naturally follow.

ISA shapes successful futures

Former students tell the most impactful stories of their student experience, so we sat down with ISA alumnus, Chris van Dort, who took a few minutes out of his busy schedule as Teacher of History and Politics at Whitgift School, Surrey, to tell us how ISA inspired him to pursue a career in teaching.

“ISA had a unique appeal, and I knew from day one that it was the school for me,” said Chris.

“I immediately felt a sense of community and belonging.”

Chris has been a teacher at Whitgift since 2019 where he teaches both A level and IB.

He is also Deputy to the Assistant Head of Student Futures, supporting senior students with university applications.

“Studying the IB was both a unique and challenging experience that gave me the best possible grounding for university and beyond,” Chris continued.

“At ISA, I was offered amazing support from the High School counsellor who helped me set out clear options for universities. I believe I chose the path into teaching thanks to the inspiration and support from the teachers and counsellors at ISA who truly embedded my desire to support the next generation.”

ISA welcomes children from age three to 18 where they are empowered to learn in their own way.

