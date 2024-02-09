Flying the flag for Aberdeen's only international school.

Former students are the greatest advocates for any school and, as North-east Scotland’s only international, independent school, International School Aberdeen (ISA), has been inspiring and empowering students to succeed for over 50 years.

ISA is a community that has comprised some of the most influential and inspirational alumni with graduates succeeding in careers as business executives, lawyers, education leaders, tech and science professionals, and global sporting icons to name a few.

ISA is proud of its global outlook and firm roots in Aberdeen, with almost half of its 550 students coming from the local area.

With a unique approach to preparing children for more than just academic achievement, students become successful learners, and, in fact, ISA students are among the top performing in the world.

The school community celebrated full marks in the 2023 exams with students receiving a 100% pass rate in the IB (International Baccalaureate) Diploma.

However, the school’s team of experienced teachers knows that success is measured by more than just league tables and exam results – an ISA education goes far deeper. They know when a child’s self-confidence and happiness is prioritised, the academics will naturally follow.

ISA shapes successful futures

Former students tell the most impactful stories of their student experience, so we sat down with ISA alumnus, Chris van Dort, who took a few minutes out of his busy schedule as Teacher of History and Politics at Whitgift School, Surrey, to tell us how ISA inspired him to pursue a career in teaching.

“ISA had a unique appeal, and I knew from day one that it was the school for me,” said Chris.

“I immediately felt a sense of community and belonging.”

Chris has been a teacher at Whitgift since 2019 where he teaches both A level and IB.

He is also Deputy to the Assistant Head of Student Futures, supporting senior students with university applications.

“Studying the IB was both a unique and challenging experience that gave me the best possible grounding for university and beyond,” Chris continued.

“At ISA, I was offered amazing support from the High School counsellor who helped me set out clear options for universities. I believe I chose the path into teaching thanks to the inspiration and support from the teachers and counsellors at ISA who truly embedded my desire to support the next generation.”

ISA welcomes children from age three to 18 where they are empowered to learn in their own way.