Unlock New Horizons with the Ultimate Partnership: Singapore Airlines, Loganair, and Manchester Airport

Embark on a groundbreaking journey with the partnership between Singapore Airlines, a global aviation icon, Loganair, the UK’s largest regional airline, and Manchester Airport, a pivotal gateway to the world.

This dynamic trio introduces an extraordinary opportunity for travellers from Aberdeen Airport to seamlessly connect to Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport, connecting two global energy hubs.

The Power of Partnership

A game-changer for Aberdeen’s energy sector

This collaboration between Singapore Airlines and Loganair is not just a travel solution; it’s a game-changer for Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire’s thriving energy sector. The increased connectivity to Houston represents a significant boon for industry professionals, offering them unprecedented access to critical business destinations.

Seamless Travel

Aberdeen to Houston with ease

Thanks to the interline agreement, you can enjoy a seamless end-to-end journey. Start with one of Loganair’s multiple daily flights from Aberdeen to Manchester, ensuring flexibility and convenience for every customer. Singapore Airlines then takes the reins from Manchester, now offering an increased five weekly flights to Houston starting March 31, 2024.

Key Benefits for Your Customers

One ticket, one journey

Customers can now experience a hassle-free journey with through-checked baggage, eliminating the need for multiple check-ins. Loganair’s commitment to customer convenience is evident through numerous daily flights, providing a spectrum of connection times to suit every traveller’s schedule. Additionally, the partnership guarantees protection in case of delays, all under the ease of one ticket and one booking.

Loganair

Elevating your journey

Loganair brings unique offerings to the collaboration, including a generous free luggage allowance, complimentary inflight services, and a warm, attentive cabin crew that goes the extra mile to make your journey their joy.

Singapore Airlines

Unmatched excellence in the skies

As Singapore Airlines takes you to Houston aboard the state-of-the-art Airbus A350, revel in the luxury of Economy Class, Premium Economy, and Business Class options. Enjoy a world-class service and arrive in Houston refreshed and ready for business, making each journey an unforgettable experience.

This partnership is not just about connecting flights; it’s about connecting aspirations, businesses, and dreams. Choose the unparalleled synergy of Singapore Airlines, Loganair, and Manchester Airport for a journey that transcends boundaries and unlocks a world of opportunities. Fly with confidence, fly with excellence—your gateway to America from Aberdeen has never been more accessible.

For more information on Singapore Airlines and Loganair’s partnership, please contact Loganair’s Head of Sales & Revenue, Donna McHugh, at donnamchugh@loganair.co.uk.