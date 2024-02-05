Unlock New Horizons with the Ultimate Partnership: Singapore Airlines, Loganair, and Manchester Airport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Promoted

Unlock New Horizons with the Ultimate Partnership: Singapore Airlines, Loganair, and Manchester Airport

Presented by Loganair
05/02/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by LoganairLoganair flight
Seamlessly connect to Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport from Aberdeen with Loganair's new partnership.

Embark on a groundbreaking journey with the partnership between Singapore Airlines, a global aviation icon, Loganair, the UK’s largest regional airline, and Manchester Airport, a pivotal gateway to the world.

This dynamic trio introduces an extraordinary opportunity for travellers from Aberdeen Airport to seamlessly connect to Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport, connecting two global energy hubs.

The Power of Partnership
A game-changer for Aberdeen’s energy sector

This collaboration between Singapore Airlines and Loganair is not just a travel solution; it’s a game-changer for Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire’s thriving energy sector. The increased connectivity to Houston represents a significant boon for industry professionals, offering them unprecedented access to critical business destinations.

Seamless Travel
Aberdeen to Houston with ease

Thanks to the interline agreement, you can enjoy a seamless end-to-end journey. Start with one of Loganair’s multiple daily flights from Aberdeen to Manchester, ensuring flexibility and convenience for every customer. Singapore Airlines then takes the reins from Manchester, now offering an increased five weekly flights to Houston starting March 31, 2024.

Key Benefits for Your Customers
One ticket, one journey

Customers can now experience a hassle-free journey with through-checked baggage, eliminating the need for multiple check-ins. Loganair’s commitment to customer convenience is evident through numerous daily flights, providing a spectrum of connection times to suit every traveller’s schedule. Additionally, the partnership guarantees protection in case of delays, all under the ease of one ticket and one booking.

Loganair
Elevating your journey

Loganair brings unique offerings to the collaboration, including a generous free luggage allowance, complimentary inflight services, and a warm, attentive cabin crew that goes the extra mile to make your journey their joy.

Singapore Airlines
Unmatched excellence in the skies

As Singapore Airlines takes you to Houston aboard the state-of-the-art Airbus A350, revel in the luxury of Economy Class, Premium Economy, and Business Class options. Enjoy a world-class service and arrive in Houston refreshed and ready for business, making each journey an unforgettable experience.

This partnership is not just about connecting flights; it’s about connecting aspirations, businesses, and dreams. Choose the unparalleled synergy of Singapore Airlines, Loganair, and Manchester Airport for a journey that transcends boundaries and unlocks a world of opportunities. Fly with confidence, fly with excellence—your gateway to America from Aberdeen has never been more accessible.

For more information on Singapore Airlines and Loganair’s partnership, please contact Loganair’s Head of Sales & Revenue, Donna McHugh, at donnamchugh@loganair.co.uk

