Reuters Events’ ‘Zeroing In’ series unpacks regulatory dilemmas

As strategic realignment and opportunities for growth continue to accelerate the energy transition, global policymakers are now stepping forward to offer an unprecedented range of net zero incentives to quicken the pace.

Navigating this disparate and rapidly evolving policy landscape remains the core challenge for energy leaders globally.

The upcoming interactive webcast From Obstacle to Opportunity: Navigating regulation in global energy markets, dives deep into how business leaders can position their operations to capitalize on incentivization, landmark policies, and regional market nuances. What practical steps can businesses take to make informed decisions that maximize their return on investment?

Industry-leading speakers sharing expert guidance and actionable strategies include:

· David Mindham, Director, Regulatory & Market Affairs, EDP Renewables North America

· Madeleine Klein, Managing Director, Policy & Market Strategy, ENGIE North America Inc.

· Steve Lieberman, Vice President of Transmission & Regulatory Affairs, American Municipal Power, Inc.

· Walter Hufford, Director, Government &Regulatory Affairs, Repsol

· Leia Guccione, P.E., Managing Director, RMI

Registration is available here. Recordings will be sent to all attendees who pre-register. The session will cover a wide range of topics and related to the global energy policy landscape:

· Evaluate global clean energy incentives and explore exclusive case studies from market-leading companies who have reaped the benefits of regulatory opportunities.

· Learn how to retain strategic flexibility by working in public-private partnerships, whilst optimizing regulatory affairs teams to reduce your own research time.

· Empower your teams to proactively adapt to evolving policies and implement best practices to ensure seamless compliance with streamlined access to incentives.

The webcast is produced in conjunction with the Reuters Events’ flagship energy leadership summit: Global Energy Transition 2024 (reutersevents.com). To find out more details on Global Energy Transition 2024, the brochure is also available here.

