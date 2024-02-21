Reuters Events’ ‘Zeroing In’ series unpacks regulatory dilemmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Reuters Events’ ‘Zeroing In’ series unpacks regulatory dilemmas

By Reporter
21/02/2024, 1:06 pm Updated: 21/02/2024, 1:06 pm
© Supplied by Reuters EventsPost Thumbnail

As strategic realignment and opportunities for growth continue to accelerate the energy transition, global policymakers are now stepping forward to offer an unprecedented range of net zero incentives to quicken the pace.

Navigating this disparate and rapidly evolving policy landscape remains the core challenge for energy leaders globally.

The upcoming interactive webcast From Obstacle to Opportunity: Navigating regulation in global energy markets, dives deep into how business leaders can position their operations to capitalize on incentivization, landmark policies, and regional market nuances. What practical steps can businesses take to make informed decisions that maximize their return on investment?

Industry-leading speakers sharing expert guidance and actionable strategies include:

·       David Mindham, Director, Regulatory & Market Affairs, EDP Renewables North America

·       Madeleine Klein, Managing Director, Policy & Market Strategy, ENGIE North America Inc.

·       Steve Lieberman, Vice President of Transmission & Regulatory Affairs, American Municipal Power, Inc.

·       Walter Hufford, Director, Government &Regulatory Affairs, Repsol

·       Leia Guccione, P.E., Managing Director, RMI

Registration is available here. Recordings will be sent to all attendees who pre-register. The session will cover a wide range of topics and related to the global energy policy landscape:

·       Evaluate global clean energy incentives and explore exclusive case studies from market-leading companies who have reaped the benefits of regulatory opportunities.

·       Learn how to retain strategic flexibility by working in public-private partnerships, whilst optimizing regulatory affairs teams to reduce your own research time.

·       Empower your teams to proactively adapt to evolving policies and implement best practices to ensure seamless compliance with streamlined access to incentives.

The webcast is produced in conjunction with the Reuters Events’ flagship energy leadership summit:  Global Energy Transition 2024 (reutersevents.com). To find out more details on Global Energy Transition 2024, the brochure is also available here.

Produced in conjunction with the Reuters Events: Global Energy Transition 2024, the latest episode of Reuters Events’ Zero in the interactive webcast series From Obstacle to Opportunity: Navigating regulation in global energy markets (February 22nd 11:00 EST / 16:00 GMT), unpacks the dilemma and delivers you the tools to navigate the evolving regulatory landscape and streamline access to incentives.

 

 

