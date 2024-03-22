US announces $750 million for clean hydrogen projects ahead of World Hydrogen event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US announces $750 million for clean hydrogen projects ahead of World Hydrogen event

By Green Power Conferences
22/03/2024, 3:36 pm Updated: 22/03/2024, 4:19 pm
© Supplied by Green Power ConferenPost Thumbnail

The global focus on hydrogen as a clean, versatile, and sustainable energy carrier continues to intensify.

The Biden-Harris Administration’s announcement of a $750 million investment across 52 projects to support America’s growing clean hydrogen economy, as highlighted in a recent article published by the U.S. Department of Energy, underscores the momentum behind hydrogen as a critical component of the nation’s energy transition.

Against this backdrop, the upcoming World Hydrogen North America Congress is poised to convene in Houston from May 21 to May 23, 2024, to discuss the latest advancements, challenges, and opportunities within the hydrogen industry. The timing of this event aligns with recent significant developments in the hydrogen sector.

Lucy Rankin, Program Director at World Hydrogen Leaders, commented “This announcement is a major milestone, and represents a significant opportunity to accelerate the adoption of hydrogen as a clean energy solution. We’re eager to delve into this topic further in Houston.

“As these ambitious plans move toward implementation, the industry is still encountering real challenges that must be addressed.

“From evolving regulations to supply chain constraints, it’s clear this transition will not come without growing pains.

“That’s why events like World Hydrogen North America are so valuable right now. By bringing together key players across the hydrogen value chain, we can align on solutions to current obstacles, forge new partnerships, and ultimately accelerate the energy transition.”

World Hydrogen North America promises to bring together over 1,200 key stakeholders, thought leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to explore the pivotal role of hydrogen in shaping North America’s energy landscape.

Organized by World Hydrogen Leaders, the conference will feature engaging discussions, insightful presentations, and networking opportunities tailored to foster collaboration and innovation.

The conference agenda covers a diverse range of topics with over 50 hours of content and 6 content-led streams, with program highlights including:

Hydrogen Derivatives – With hydrogen gaining steam, exciting derivatives like ammonia, LOHC, and methanol are emerging as solutions for decarbonizing aviation, shipping, agriculture, and beyond. Deep dive into the vast potential of these clean fuels to transform supply chains by displacing fossil incumbents.

Hydrogen End Use – Customer focus is key to hydrogen success. This year’s end-use track directly serves major industries eyeing adoption – from steel to transport to chemicals. Drill into the priorities and pain points of these key buyers to gain insights to inform your hydrogen strategy.

Hydrogen Hubs – Six months after their high-profile launch, how are the hydrogen hubs advancing? Check-in with key players across all hubs to get inside reports on progress made, obstacles encountered, and strategies evolved.

Masterclasses – Explore critical topics in depth, including the IRA, safety, derivatives, electrolyzers, and much more. With laser focus and expert guidance, gain specific knowledge to boost confidence and maximize on-the-job impact.

Dedicated Roundtable Discussions – Go beyond thought leadership to real-world problem-solving in intimate roundtables for stakeholders to tackle obstacles and identify solutions directly with their peers. Whether exploring technical hurdles, policy needs, or marketplace dynamics, our roundtables foster action-oriented dialogue and tangible strategies.

Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights from industry leaders, participate in interactive sessions, and forge meaningful connections with peers and potential collaborators. Additionally, the event will showcase cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions through an exhibition featuring leading companies and organizations in the hydrogen value chain.

Explore the full agenda, speaker lineup, exhibition floorplan and much more in the event brochure, which can be downloaded here.

This is the #1 hydrogen industry event to learn, network, and help shape the future of clean hydrogen in North America and beyond.

Register your place to join World Hydrogen North America event today, with early bird discounts available until April 26th. For more information and to secure your spot, visit https://bit.ly/WHNA24PR

For more information about World Hydrogen North America:
Contact: Daniel De Nooijer, Head of Delegate Sales
Event Dates: May 21 – 23, 2024
Event Location: Hilton Americas-Houston, 1600 Lamar Street, Houston, TX 77010, USA
Organizers: World Hydrogen Leaders
Email: Daniel.denooijer@worldhydrogenleaders.com
Website: https://www.worldhydrogennorthamerica.com/

Data Source: https://www.energy.gov/articles/biden-harris-administration-announces-750-million-support-americas-growing-hydrogen

