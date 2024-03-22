US announces $750 million for clean hydrogen projects ahead of World Hydrogen event

The global focus on hydrogen as a clean, versatile, and sustainable energy carrier continues to intensify.

The Biden-Harris Administration’s announcement of a $750 million investment across 52 projects to support America’s growing clean hydrogen economy, as highlighted in a recent article published by the U.S. Department of Energy, underscores the momentum behind hydrogen as a critical component of the nation’s energy transition.

Against this backdrop, the upcoming World Hydrogen North America Congress is poised to convene in Houston from May 21 to May 23, 2024, to discuss the latest advancements, challenges, and opportunities within the hydrogen industry. The timing of this event aligns with recent significant developments in the hydrogen sector.

Lucy Rankin, Program Director at World Hydrogen Leaders, commented “This announcement is a major milestone, and represents a significant opportunity to accelerate the adoption of hydrogen as a clean energy solution. We’re eager to delve into this topic further in Houston.

“As these ambitious plans move toward implementation, the industry is still encountering real challenges that must be addressed.

“From evolving regulations to supply chain constraints, it’s clear this transition will not come without growing pains.

“That’s why events like World Hydrogen North America are so valuable right now. By bringing together key players across the hydrogen value chain, we can align on solutions to current obstacles, forge new partnerships, and ultimately accelerate the energy transition.”

World Hydrogen North America promises to bring together over 1,200 key stakeholders, thought leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to explore the pivotal role of hydrogen in shaping North America’s energy landscape.

Organized by World Hydrogen Leaders, the conference will feature engaging discussions, insightful presentations, and networking opportunities tailored to foster collaboration and innovation.

The conference agenda covers a diverse range of topics with over 50 hours of content and 6 content-led streams, with program highlights including:

• Hydrogen Derivatives – With hydrogen gaining steam, exciting derivatives like ammonia, LOHC, and methanol are emerging as solutions for decarbonizing aviation, shipping, agriculture, and beyond. Deep dive into the vast potential of these clean fuels to transform supply chains by displacing fossil incumbents.

• Hydrogen End Use – Customer focus is key to hydrogen success. This year’s end-use track directly serves major industries eyeing adoption – from steel to transport to chemicals. Drill into the priorities and pain points of these key buyers to gain insights to inform your hydrogen strategy.

• Hydrogen Hubs – Six months after their high-profile launch, how are the hydrogen hubs advancing? Check-in with key players across all hubs to get inside reports on progress made, obstacles encountered, and strategies evolved.

• Masterclasses – Explore critical topics in depth, including the IRA, safety, derivatives, electrolyzers, and much more. With laser focus and expert guidance, gain specific knowledge to boost confidence and maximize on-the-job impact.

• Dedicated Roundtable Discussions – Go beyond thought leadership to real-world problem-solving in intimate roundtables for stakeholders to tackle obstacles and identify solutions directly with their peers. Whether exploring technical hurdles, policy needs, or marketplace dynamics, our roundtables foster action-oriented dialogue and tangible strategies.

Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights from industry leaders, participate in interactive sessions, and forge meaningful connections with peers and potential collaborators. Additionally, the event will showcase cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions through an exhibition featuring leading companies and organizations in the hydrogen value chain.

Explore the full agenda, speaker lineup, exhibition floorplan and much more in the event brochure, which can be downloaded here.

This is the #1 hydrogen industry event to learn, network, and help shape the future of clean hydrogen in North America and beyond.

Register your place to join World Hydrogen North America event today, with early bird discounts available until April 26th. For more information and to secure your spot, visit https://bit.ly/WHNA24PR

For more information about World Hydrogen North America:

Contact: Daniel De Nooijer, Head of Delegate Sales

Event Dates: May 21 – 23, 2024

Event Location: Hilton Americas-Houston, 1600 Lamar Street, Houston, TX 77010, USA

Organizers: World Hydrogen Leaders

Email: Daniel.denooijer@worldhydrogenleaders.com

Website: https://www.worldhydrogennorthamerica.com/

Data Source: https://www.energy.gov/articles/biden-harris-administration-announces-750-million-support-americas-growing-hydrogen