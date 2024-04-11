Reuters Events announces speaker line up for Industrial Decarbonisation Europe 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Reuters Events announces speaker line up for Industrial Decarbonisation Europe 2024

By Reuters Events
11/04/2024, 6:26 am
© Supplied by Reuters EventsPost Thumbnail

Reuters Events has confirmed the speaker line-up for the upcoming Industrial Decarbonisation Europe 2024 summit, held in Amsterdam on 22-23 May.

The event will unite over 250 senior decision-makers from metals and mining, transportation and logistics, chemicals and fuels, cement and concrete. Over two days, net zero leaders will engage in knowledge sharing through conference sessions, interactive solution-focused workshops to tackle the industry’s biggest blockers to net zero, and network to forge cross-sector partnerships.

Download the brochure now for exclusive agenda, speaker and networking insights

Here’s a snapshot of the net zero leaders speaking at the event in May:

• Jean-Charles Djelalian, CSO, Solvay
• Carlos Barrasa, Executive Vice President Commercial & Clean Energies, CEPSA
• Katharina Tomoff, Senior VP, ESG, DHL
• Walmir Soller, CEO Braskem Netherlands, and VP for Olefins/Polyolefins Europe and Asia, Braskem
• Lucretia Loescher, COO, Thyssenkrupp Uhde
• Guillaume de Goys, CEO, Aluminium Dunkerque
• Elena Guede, Senior Vice President Sustainability Strategy, CRH
• Jan-Dirk Van Loon, Sr Director Net Zero Strategy and Execution Europe, LyondellBasell
• Luba Kotzeva, MD – European Energy, Renewables & Infrastructure, Lazard
• Christian Haessler, Global Head of Public Affairs, Covestro
• Jonathan Maxwell, CEO, Sustainable Development Capital
• Gijs Postma, MT-member Energy Markets Directorate, The Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs & Climate Policy

These industrial innovators will be participating in fireside chats, panels, presentations and workshops, covering crucial topics across 4 key themes:

Transforming Mindsets & Transition Business Models: Evolve your ways of doing business and break internal and industry silos. Build a strategy for sustainable growth and align your net zero business model.

Harmonizing Governance & Reporting: Navigate the complex web of regulation, incentives and permits. Bring clarity to your scope 3 reporting, ensure your emissions measurement is effective and compliant, and standardise governance across your strategy.

Scaling Commercial Climate Tech: From hydrogen to low-carbon fuels, carbon capture to nuclear SMRs, discover how to access stable capital for low-carbon tech, and build infrastructure and industrial hubs to deliver with pace and scale.

Accelerating the Industrial Net Zero Roadmap: Overcome path dependency challenges between mining and metals, chemicals and fuels, transportation, cement and other high-emitting sectors, and carve out crucial net steps to decarbonise.

Download the brochure to see the full speaker line up

“With 2030 targets fast approaching, industrial leaders need to act now to carve out their sustainability strategies. European industry needs to come together to break internal and industry silos and scale climate technology solutions.” said Emily Smith, Industry Project Director at Reuters Events.

“At Industrial Decarbonisation Europe 2024, you’ll get the change to build partnerships with top decision makers across hard-to-abate industries, to forge collective progress towards decarbonisation.” said Smith.

Reuters Events: Industrial Decarbonisation Europe 2024 will take place on 22-23 May in Amsterdam. For more information and to stay up to date with our agenda and speakers, visit Industrial Decarbonisation Europe 2024 or contact Emily.smith@thomsonreuters.com.

