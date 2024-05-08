Reuters Events: Responsible Business Europe returns to London this June

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Reuters Events: Responsible Business Europe returns to London this June

08/05/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by graphics from Reutergraphics for Responsible Business Europe 2024
Share best practices and collaborate on sustainability issues.

The most senior and influential speakers from all business functions gather at Reuters’ flagship sustainability conference to bring insights on integrating sustainability and delivering critical business transition.

Ownership of sustainability information lies with every department and stakeholder. With the arrival of the CSRD, companies now have to act and ensure a collective commitment to deliver transformative change.

Reuters Events: Responsible Business Europe 2024 (London, June 11-12) unites more than 500 business and finance leaders to outline how companies can embrace sustainability across the organisation, go beyond CSRD compliance and deliver the increasingly critical transition of the business.

The effective integration of sustainability is an urgent business imperative. In a landscape marked by new regulations, heightened expectations and challenging macroeconomic conditions, companies must strike a balance between growth and the integration of sustainability across all functions.

With C-level speakers from Rolls Royce, Brightwell, Ingka Group (Ikea), Danone, CDP and many more, RBEU 2024 will provide market-leading solutions to the current challenges faced by a responsible business leader.

The defining themes for Responsible Business Europe 2024 include:

  • Integrating Sustainability
    Understand how to get companywide buy-in for the integration of sustainability and incentivise employees to build sustainable initiatives that foster impact, growth and opportunities.
  • Data Collection, Analysis and Management
    Discover how companies are collecting accurate and transparent data to achieve a sharper insight into their impacts, including Scope 3 emissions, to meet the incoming regulatory requirements.
  • Navigating Reporting Regulation
    Hear from corporate peers, standard setters and industry experts on how to navigate the evolving regulation and prepare your business and value chain to be fit for a sustainable future.
  • Delivering a Net Zero Business
    Discover the latest technologies, investments and nature-based solutions you can utilise to facilitate and accelerate the net zero transition.
  • Authentic, Impact-Driven Communications
    Discover how to communicate effectively with clear, digestible and engaging sustainability communications that meet the increased demands and scrutiny from investors, employees and customers.

Held at the Hilton London, Tower Bridge, London, UK, Reuters Events looks to welcome both new and returning senior business leaders, industry experts and regulatory bodies.

”It’s a really great place to find out what my key stakeholders are interested in so that I can go back and tailor our sustainability and business models to meet their expectations,” said Dr. Kirstie McIntyre, global director of sustainability of Diageo.

“Reuters Events provides a unique, refreshing perspective and insights for responsible business leaders,” remarked Paul Polman, ex-CEO of Unilever, when asked of his experience at 2023’s event.

With attendees from across all industries including alliander, ViiV Healthcare, Danone, Dr. Martens, Diageo, Pulsora and many more, click here to discover why RBEU will be the must-attend European Business event in 2024.

If you’re interested in speaking, exhibiting or sponsoring, please get in contact with project director Claire Tillotson at claire.tillotson@thomsonreuters.com

